The 49ers and Ravens face off in potential Super Bowl preview

(CNN) A lot has changed since the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers faced off in the 2013 Super Bowl.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains out of the league, awaiting another NFL opportunity following a November workout in Atlanta. The coach that helped Kaepernick become an elite talent, Jim Harbaugh, left the pros to take the head coaching job at the University of Michigan.

One of the few remaining participants is Jim's brother, John Harbaugh, but even his play-calling has changed since that 2013 contest. Pocket passer and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is now with the Denver Broncos, replaced by a dual-threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

But in 2019, it could be a rematch of the two coastal cities in football's biggest game. When asked about the possibility, Ravens safety Earl Thomas said : "You think the 49ers are going to the Super Bowl? It could be, let's see. We'll just go out there and try to play the best football we can possibly do. And when the Super Bowl comes, whoever we play, they're going to be in trouble."

Baltimore has good reason to be confident. The team has ripped off seven straight wins following a 2-2 start. Of those seven teams the Ravens defeated, four are currently slated for playoff contention. A large part of that impressive run has been the speedy Jackson, who has accounted for 30 touchdowns this season due to his passing and running ability.

Read More