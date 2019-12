Steelers and Browns meet in first game since brawl

(CNN) The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will face off for the first time since the helmet-swinging brawl that marred the end of their November 14 game, but without a couple of key participants.

For one, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was involved in the brawl , was benched in favor of Devlin "Duck" Hodges in last week's win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hodges will get the starting nod against the Browns on Sunday, but Rudolph isn't letting losing the job get to him. "You handle it with a good attitude, a team-first attitude," he told reporters after a team practice. That's not to say Rudolph won't miss being on the field, as the Oklahoma State grad said : "Any player wants a chance to play every week ... I'll be ready whenever my number is called."

Garrett, with time away from the game, helped his Browns teammates serve food at a "Feed the Need" event in Cleveland on Tuesday. Garrett told reporters that he was 'just to give back to the community ... you know, they've had my back through my whole time in Cleveland, so just trying to show that I care and that we care"