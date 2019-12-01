Four teens escaped from juvenile detention in Tennessee. Two of them are murder suspects, police say

(CNN) Four teens escaped from a juvenile detention center in Nashville, Tennessee, and authorities say they are considered dangerous.

The teens are ages 15, 16, and 17, and were last seen Saturday night, according to a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department. Two are accused of murder and the other two were arrested for alleged armed robbery and guns, police said.

Decorrius Wright, 16, and Morrish Marsh, 17, are each accused of murder in February and April, respectively, police tweeted.

Brandon Cauthers,17, is being charged as an adult in an armed robbery case from August last year and Calvin Hows, 15, was arrested in November on charges of gun possession and auto theft, police said.

The teens "ran out" of the detention center around 9:44 p.m. local time, police said. They were all on work detail when their staff supervisor left them to deal with a fight at a different location inside of the facility.

