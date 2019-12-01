'Loud bang' in London was sonic boom, authorities say

London (CNN) A "loud bang" heard in north London was the result of a sonic boom from RAF jets, which were scrambled after an aircraft lost communications in UK airspace, officials said on Sunday.

London's Metropolitan Police said they were aware of reports of a "loud bang" in the north London area at 4.46 a.m. local time, but said there were no reports of an explosion and that police were looking into the incident.

"The loud bang heard throughout north London and surrounding areas was the result of a sonic boom from RAF planes. There is no cause for concern," police later said on Twitter

A spokesperson for the Royal Air Force (RAF) confirmed that Typhoon jets were scrambled on Sunday morning.

"Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coningsby were scrambled this morning, as part of the UK's Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) procedures, after an aircraft lost communications in UK airspace," an RAF spokesperson said in a statement.

