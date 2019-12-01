(CNN) Freddie Ljungberg failed to end Arsenal's unwanted win-less streak in his first game as caretaker manager on Sunday.

The London club was playing its first fixture since the sacking of former boss Unai Emery on Friday but the new regime could only hold on for a 2-2 draw against English Premier League minnows Norwich City.

In truth, the Gunners could have lost at Carrow Road if it wasn't for goalkeeper Bernd Leno saving impressively on a number of occasions in the second half but two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proved enough to take a point from the game.

The result means Arsenal has now not won a match in eight attempts and leaves it eighth in the league.

More to follow...