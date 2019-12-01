This best-selling fleece pullover is under $50 for Cyber Week

Fleece pullovers are having a moment. Originally the outerwear of choice for college girls or a piece of loungewear to only be worn around the house, fleece jackets have transformed into a beloved basic of celebrities and fashion icons alike. A nod to the ever-popular teddy coat trend of 2018, we're calling it: There's no better transitional piece to snag this Cyber Week.

That's why we had to spread the word far and wide when we saw the deal on the Wubby Fleece Pullover from Thread & Supply, available at Nordstrom. It's currently priced at $49.90, down from $78 for a total savings of just over $28 -- that's 35% off.

For just under $50, the Wubby Fleece Pullover is everything you could ask from a jacket. And at its current price, we'd go as far to say it's the fleece that will give you the most bang for your buck, considering similar options can easily set you back over $100. With a 4.5-star rating from over 270 reviews, people rave about how warm, soft and stylish it is. It's available in two colors, a white-cream color and a speckled gray, and it comes in sizes extra-small to large. Just be sure to size down, since it runs large and has an oversized fit.

Fleece pullovers are perfect for cuddling up with a good book and a cup of tea, throwing on after a workout, or really for any activity you'd just like to be warm and comfy. If you want to look at some other options, here are a few of our top picks:

