Save on Surface, Xbox and Windows laptops in the Microsoft Store Cyber Monday event

The Microsoft Store already offered some great deals for Black Friday, notably a Surface Pro 7 for $599. But now the store is moving swiftly into Cyber Monday deals.

For starters, the Surface family is discounted once again. That Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 7 with 128 GBs of storage and 8 GBs of RAM is staying at $599, and faster configurations will also be seeing discounts. On the traditional laptop side, the Surface Laptop 3 is starting at $899.

While the Surface Go hasn't seen an update recently, scoring one for $299 certainly makes it an excellent gift this season. Additionally, the powerful and truly 2-in-1 Surface Book 2 is up to $200 off. You can see the full Surface line here.

Those looking for a gaming laptop should check out the Acer Nitro 7. It's down to $699 from $1,099. And the HP Laptop 15 for just $399 (a $200 savings) also stands out as a top deal. It's ideal for those who want a simple laptop for productivity and entertainment. Additionally, a year of Microsoft Home and Student is $50 off at $99.95.

Cyber Monday isn't just limited to PCs either, Xbox consoles and games are seeing discounts as well. The Xbox One S, One S All Digital and One X are seeing substantial savings. Select consoles will start at just $149.99. You can also save on a variety of games like Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4 and Madden NFL 20.

You can check out all the Cyber Monday deals at the Microsoft Store here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.