cnn
underscored
cnn
underscored

Save on Surface, Xbox and Windows laptops in the Microsoft Store Cyber Monday event

Jacob Krol, CNN Underscored
Sun December 1, 2019

The Microsoft Store already offered some great deals for Black Friday, notably a Surface Pro 7 for $599. But now the store is moving swiftly into Cyber Monday deals.

For starters, the Surface family is discounted once again. That Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 7 with 128 GBs of storage and 8 GBs of RAM is staying at $599, and faster configurations will also be seeing discounts. On the traditional laptop side, the Surface Laptop 3 is starting at $899.

While the Surface Go hasn't seen an update recently, scoring one for $299 certainly makes it an excellent gift this season. Additionally, the powerful and truly 2-in-1 Surface Book 2 is up to $200 off. You can see the full Surface line here.

Those looking for a gaming laptop should check out the Acer Nitro 7. It's down to $699 from $1,099. And the HP Laptop 15 for just $399 (a $200 savings) also stands out as a top deal. It's ideal for those who want a simple laptop for productivity and entertainment. Additionally, a year of Microsoft Home and Student is $50 off at $99.95.

Cyber Monday isn't just limited to PCs either, Xbox consoles and games are seeing discounts as well. The Xbox One S, One S All Digital and One X are seeing substantial savings. Select consoles will start at just $149.99. You can also save on a variety of games like Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4 and Madden NFL 20.

You can check out all the Cyber Monday deals at the Microsoft Store here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.