The 7th Gen 10.2-inch iPad is back to a new all-time low for Cyber Monday

We recently saw the latest 7th Generation iPad dip to a low of $249.99, but Amazon and Target have a new all-time low. Amazon has the Space Gray 32 GB model for $229.99 and Gold and Silver at $249, while Target has the Space Gray and Gold at the previous low of $229.99. Either way, you're saving quite a bit off the $329.99 retail price.

Truth be told though, if you have a Target RedCard, the savings can be even deeper. Either the Space Gray or Gold models with 32 GB of storage are listed at $229.99, but it's just $218.49 with the RedCard. Let's break it down.

7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad 32 GB in Space Gray ($229.99, originally $329; amazon.com or target.com)

7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad 32 GB in Gold $229.99, originally $329; target.com)

7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad 32 GB in Gold ($249.99, originally $329; amazon.com)

7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad 32 GB in Silver ($249.99, originally $329; amazon.com)

7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad 128 GB in Gold or Space Gray ($329.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

So what does the 7th Generation iPad bring to the table? Well, it has a larger 10.2-inch Retina display and is powered by an Apple-designed A10 fusion chipset. It can handle iOS 13 (aka iPadOS13) and its many new features, like multitasking, with ease. Plus, with a Smart Connector on the side, this iPad works with Apple's Smart Keyboard ($156.35; amazon.com) and supports the First Generation Apple Pencil ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com).

Given the all-time low nature of this sale, we expect it to go fast, so don't hesitate and score one of the hottest holiday items of 2019.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.