Score up to 50% off all incase goods like backpacks and accessories for Cyber Week

When it comes to incase, it's all about storing and protecting your Apple devices and looking good at the same time. Better yet, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (aka Cyber Week), they're having a sitewide sale. All products are up to 50% off and items from the factory are up to 70% off. We've highlighted a few to give you a taste of what incase has to offer.

Incase creates a variety of laptop sleeves, like their Slim Sleeve in Honeycomb Ripstop (starting at $14.99, originally $49.95; incase.com). You can pick this case up for plenty of MacBooks like the 13-inch Air and 15-inch Pro. This case contains a faux-fur lining to prevent wear and tear on your device, while the 100% Polyester Honeycomb exterior to protect from bumps and scratches.

If you're looking to carry more than just your computer, incase produces a variety of tech backpacks. The ICON Slim Backpack with Woolenex ($44.99, originally $149.95; incase.com) is created to carry and protect your MacBook as well as contain your peripherals in multiple compartments. The padded shoulder straps will keep you comfortable on those long treks, and the backpack's resistance to elements like heat and moisture will make it last for years to come.

In a similar vein, their Camera Pro Pack ($109.98, originally $219.95; incase.com) contains a menagerie of compartments for cameras and any accessories it may include. You can even strap a tripod to the side. And its abrasion-resistant nylon construction and padded compartments will ensure the safety of what's inside.

Among their numerous iPhone cases is their Lite Case for iPhone X ($14.98, originally $29.95; incase.com), which takes on a rigid design. The tough back and shock-absorbent edge is built to mitigate damage from drops and bumps. Additionally, its unique cutout back pattern provides both grip and style without hindering access to ports and buttons.

Plus, Factory goods are up to 70% off, check out a few of our favorites below and shop the entire sale here.

Icon Backpack ($59.99, originally $199.95; incase.com)

Portable Power Bank 2500 ($8.99, orirginally $29.99; incase.com)

Compass Brief 15" With Flight Nylon ($14.99, originally $49.95; incase.com)

TRACTO Roller Duffel M ($97.49, originally $349.95; incase.com)

Portable Power Bank 2500 ($8.99, originally $29.95; incase.com)

Universal Mini Car Charger ($5.99, originally $19.95; incase.com)

Nylon Nato Band for Apple Watch 38mm ($11.99, originally $39.95; incase.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.