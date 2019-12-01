Amazon is discounting Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems for Cyber Monday

Eero, the Wi-Fi brand that Amazon owns, is discounting many of its products. And with all the gadgets and gizmos that might arrive in your household this winter, now's the time to soup up your Wi-Fi.

And that's the whole point of a mesh Wi-Fi system. Instead of one router in a central location going through walls and floors, a mesh system gives you different points to place around your house. It intelligently directs each device to connect to a specific point based on location, which should improve speed and overall coverage. And these won't break the bank.

A three-pack of the all-new Eero is down to $159.99 from $249.99. This is enough to cover 5,000 square feet and all three nodes, or points, feature ethernet ports for a hardwired connection. And if you're in a smaller space, like an apartment or studio, you can buy a single Eero for $69.99, down from $99.

If you're looking for a more powerful router, Eero has you covered. An Eero Pro, which covers up to 1,750 square feet, is on sale for $139, down from $199. Or you can get it in a three-pack for $349 (from $499). Plus, if you have an Eero system and are looking to expand or boost your home network, the Beacon is just $104 (from $149).

You can see Eero's full lineup here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.