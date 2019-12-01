Get deals upon deals for Cyber Monday with codes 'CMSAVE20' and 'CMSAVE40'

With all these Black Friday deals, it's easy to forget that Cyber Monday is coming right up. For the occasion, we wanted to make known a few more deals. And you can save either 20% or 40% at checkout on various products by using either "CMSAVE20" or CMSAVE40".

Much like our other lists, we dedicate a portion to tech and gadgets. We have a few items to highlight, like the Rocketbook Wave smart notebook, which lets you upload your notes to the cloud. And you'll find a few courses like a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, the renowned language learning program.

Check out all these deals and more from our list below, and don't forget to check out with the applicable discount codes.

Gadgets

Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook ($27.99, originally $35.99; store.cnn.com) and save an additional 20% with "CMSAVE20"

The Rocketbook Wave is essentially a paperless notebook, allowing you to upload your notes to the cloud and erase the pages in your microwave. You can upload your notes and doodles to any services that use cloud storage like Dropbox, Google Docs and Slack.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription ($39, originally $499; store.cnn.com)

KeepSolid is a VPN with over 400 servers in over 80 locations around the globe. Protect your data for life and enjoy unlimited traffic speed on a variety of operating systems and web browsers.

RAVPower Wireless Charger with Qi-Certified Charging Stand ($15.99, originally $25.99; store.cnn.com) and save an additional 20% with "CMSAVE20"

Charge your iOS or Android in a jiffy with this fast, slim wireless charger. It automatically detects and adjusts output for different devices, including Qi-enabled tech like earbuds and smart watches.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones ($69.99, originally $259.99; store.cnn.com) and save an additional 20% with "CMSAVE20"

These comfortable wireless headphones pack several punches that make them stand out, not the least of which is their 35-hour battery life. Their neodymium-backed 40-millimeter speakers and effective active noise canceling technology will provide a high quality, uninterrupted listening experience.

Home

Curtis Stone Sous Vide Cooker and Beverage Chiller ($79.99, originally $99.99; store.cnn.com)

This unique food cooker can precisely regulate the temperature of a variety of dishes, from meat entrees to desserts. It can also be inserted in ice baths to keep drinks cool for those longer holiday parties.

GoWISE USA 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer ($89.99, originally $149; store.cnn.com)

This countertop air fryer is a great alternative to traditional food fryers, capable of functions like toasting, baking and dehydrating. Also included is a crisper tray to keep food and snacks crunchy.

Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser ($39.99, originally $149; store.cnn.com)

This dentist recommended flosser uses water jets to blast plaque and food while being gentler on your gums than traditional floss. You'll receive find four color-coded tips so most families can take advantage of its cleaning power.

Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer ($64.99, originally $199; store.cnn.com) and save an additional 20% with "CMSAVE20"

This 1,400- watt blow dryer is capable of salon results for a cheaper price. Features include two speed settings, three heat settings and a cool shot button, all of which ensure you get just the effect you desire.

Courses

Rosetta Stone: Lifetime Subscriptions ($189, originally $299; store.cnn.com) and save an additional 20% with "CMSAVE20"

Rosetta Stone is a time-tested language learning program that uses speech recognition to monitor and improve your speech and accent. You'll find lessons that take you from basics, like vocabulary, to more advanced conversational skills. And this subscription is for life, letting you learn on your phone or computer whenever the desire strikes.

Aura Meditation App Premium Subscriptions ($79.99, originally $499; store.cnn.com) and save an additional 40% with "CMSAVE40"

This unique app guides you through daily meditation sessions to help you relieve stress and take a step back. You can choose from three-, seven- or 10-minute sessions, as well as receive daily reminders to take mindful breathers. Once you subscribe to this app, you get it for life, accessible anytime through your smartphone.

Just because Black Friday is on the way out doesn't mean there aren't plenty of deals to be had. Stay tuned for more upcoming Cyber Monday deals.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.