Cyber Monday—the grand finale of the year's biggest shopping week—is almost at hand. But you don't need to wait until tomorrow to shop all the great deals; many retailers have sales running during Cyber Weekend that feature great bargains on the best brands and products.

And while today's deals are all worthwhile, don't forget: Tomorrow is the main event, and we'll be covering all the sales and deals you'll need to know about. But for now, check out these best savings on the stuff you might have missed on Friday.

Major retailers

Tech, gaming and toys

Lego : Save up to 30% on selected sets , perfect for holiday gifting, from now through December 2.

Save big on home appliances, TVs and cell phones this Cyber Week at LG. Motorola : While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones.

on a single Nest Wi-Fi router. Oculus : Save $50 on the Rift S VR headset . Just remember you'll need a gaming desktop or laptop to power it.

Save up to that pair with tablets like the Apple iPad or Amazon's Fire tablets. PopSockets : Take 20% off sitewide and save on some of the cutest phone accessories on the market.

Use code GIFT30 for the entire PhoneSoap product line. Samsung: The tech giant has a whole page dedicated to incredible Cyber Week sales you can take advantage of now. Save on the Galaxy S10 family, the Note10 or Note10+, Tab S6 and plenty of TVs including QLEDs.

Fashion and beauty

7 For All Mankind : You won't want to miss out on up to 40% off the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom.

Almost the entire site is 30% off with code CYBER, including . Alala : Save on activewear with 25% off sitewide using code BLACKOUT.

The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers with the code GIVETHANKS until December 3. Alo Yoga : Take up to 70% off select sale items and 30% off full price items , with special deals dropping every day through Cyber Monday.

This deal isn't half bad. at American Apparel with promo code 50ALL. Ann Taylor : Take 50% off sitewide with code CYBER.

Take , including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits, plus another $10 off with code THANKS10. Baggu: Get 15% off sitewide from standout reusable bag brand Baggu. You can also get 25% off orders of more than $50 and 30% off orders of $100 or more through December 3. Plus, there's free shipping for orders over $30.

Ban.do : The always colorful retailer Ban.do is offering 30% off its entire site with the code THIRTYOFF through December 2. Consider this the perfect time to snag one of its adorable planners or array of gifts under $25.

For all your lingerie, shapewear and underwear needs, Bare Necessities is offering , plus free two-day shipping. BaubleBar : Amp up your holiday party outfits with a few new statement pieces from BaubleBar. Take 35% off sitewide , with some exclusions, and 15% off custom items.

Get with code WOW35 at Betsey Johnson, a brand that specializes in holiday-appropriate sparkly shoes and accessories, through December 1. Bkr : Take 25% off everything from bkr. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY2019 to score the discount, plus a mini lip balm trio with every order.

The more you buy from Bloomingdale's, the more you'll save. Take , 20% off $250 to $399, and 25% off orders of $400 or more on labeled items. Bobbi Brown : Looks like a stunning deal on makeup from Bobbi Brown with 25% off all orders for Cyber Week.

Use almost everything (plus free shipping and returns) at this family-friendly clothing brand. Bombas : Take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY20 to save on a pair (or two) of these socks.

Boohoo : Take 60% off everything on Boohoo, a sale perfect for finding that New Year's Eve or holiday party dress.

Shoes and accessories, and , no code needed. Calpak : Take 15% off some of the most stunning luggage and travel accessories we've ever laid eyes on.

Use the site's Give Thanks Edit, which includes best-sellers like the glossy, perfect for every occasion Takara leggings. Carhartt : Carhartt's workwear is durable, yet on trend. And right now, you can save 25% on gear , including Full Swing, gloves, footwear, bags, socks, and more.

From gym class to streetwear, comfy, cool tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more are still discounted for the brand's Cyber Week Sale. Take , 15% off $150 and 20% off $200 or more. Use offer code FEAST. Charles & Keith: Select styles from Charles & Keith are up to 50% off, plus a bunch of holiday-ready, full-price items are 20% off.

Get from Coach, plus 30% off even more styles using promo code SAVE30. Columbia : Almost everything is on sale at Columbia, so you can pick up a new parka to take you through the coming cold months. When you spend $100, you get a $20 gift card to use between December 6 and December 24, prime holiday shopping time.

Take a selection of the brand's beloved products and holiday bundles. Chinese Laundry : The consistently trendy shoe brand is offering a 30% discount sitewide through December 1, with code HOLIDAY. There are exclusions, however, so make sure you grab a pair that's sale-friendly.

A selection of , and the rest of the brand's high quality shoes, outerwear and accessories is 30% off. Colgate : This at-home whitening treatment (safe for sensitive teeth or gums) is down to its lowest price ever.

Beloved by makeup artists and YouTubers alike, Colourpop is offering . We love the brand's latest Disney collection. CoverFX : Through December 1, the makeup brand known for its excellent primers and palettes is offering 30% off sitewide with the code BESTFRIDAY , plus free ground shipping.

Draper James : The Southern-inspired fashion brand founded by Reese Witherspoon is offering 25% off sitewide , including sale items, with code GRATEFUL.

Take . Yes, even perfect-for-gifting sets and bundles are included. Dyson : You can get the coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer , plus two gifts of your choice — ranging from a stand to a chic carrying case — for just $399.99. At Nordstrom, you can get the red gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer with its own presentation case — a $459 value — for just $399 , plus free shipping .

Save up to and travel accessories from eBags with code CYBER. Eileen Fisher : Through December 2, over 500 already marked-down styles are an extra 20% off .

Everything is for Cyber Week, plus free shipping, through December 2. Fanatics : Use promo code MONDAY to show your team spirit and get up to 70% off .

Get up to and devices we've ever seen. We're looking specifically at the Luna line, a collection of silicone electric facial cleansing devices that work to exfoliate, cleanse and lift your skin. Forever 21 : Right now, take 40% off your purchase and an extra 50% off sale products with code BLKFRIYAY.

Use to take advantage of savings through December 1, with some products offered at 50% off their original price. Franco Sarto : Through December 2, the Italian-inspired leather shoe brand is offering 40% off sitewide with code FRANCOHOLIDAY40 , which means many of its surprisingly affordable ankle booties are now less than $100 . The brand also offers a wide selection of extended calf boots.

J.Crew : Take 40% off using the code FRIDAY.

, with plenty of shoe styles now less than $50, through November 30. Kate Spade : Use code TGIBF for 40% off everything .

Take , plus free shipping, with code 40FRIDAY. Lancome : Lancome's Friend's & Family sale is on, which means you can take 20% off your order , plus free shipping.

for Indigo Friday with promo code INDIGO. Plus take an extra 50% off sale items. L'Occitane : Treat your skin to major savings on beauty doorbusters, and unlock two free gifts with code THANKFUL.

Snag with code CYBER. And with substantial plus-size and petite sections, there's something for everyone. Lord & Taylor : The department store is offering a range of promotions for Cyber Week, including $100 off a $200+ purchase with code FRIDAY and $20 off your $100+ beauty purchase with promo code BEAUTY. Not to mention, styles across all categories are 50% to 80% off through December 1.

Take with a 40% discount also taken on shoes and a 60% discount on Next Level Deals. Lululemon: Flex your shopping muscles at Lululemon's savings event, where athleisure favorites, including leggings, sports bras and gym bags, are all on sale.

Sperry : Take up to 40% off some of the most stylish (yet practical) rain boots.

Step into . Reward members get an even larger discount, and it's free to sign up — with code BF2019. Stuart Weitzman : Save up to 60% on the classy footwear from Stuart Weitzman with code SWTHANKFUL.

One of our favorite brands of high quality activewear is offering . Tarte Cosmetics : Use code WEEKEND and snag 25% off palettes, skin care sets, brushes and much more.

Get from chunky sweaters to chic dresses through December 1. Ties.com : Tie up a deal on a new tie for a guy in your life with 45% off $150+, 35% off $100+ and 25% off $50+, using promo code DEALWEEK.

Use through December 2. Topshop : Snag up to 50% off select styles and enjoy free shipping worldwide.

Home and health

23andMe : Get up to 50% off the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kits , through December 2.

Snag and subscription service. BarkBox : Start that tail wagging. Your first BarkBox is just $5 with any multi-month subscription.

: Take 25% off your purchase and receive with the code GIFT through December 2. Birch : Use code BF200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.

The furniture and decor brand's Cyber Week savings continue with an extra with code Boll & Branch : Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with 25% off orders of $150 or more .

Casper : One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering 15% off any mattress order until December 2.

Not only will you get , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows. Crane & Canopy : Take 20% off everything from bedding, to bath linens, to decor with promo code BESTDAY. It's all on sale at Crane & Canopy's biggest sale of the year.

Clean up with on Amazon. GE Lighting : Get 30% off all C by GE products at Best Buy. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more.

Helix : Use the code BF100 for $100 off any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows.

You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a in black is 25% off. Joss & Main : Take 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas.

on nonstick cookware, and signature skillets now Don't forget your purchase. Use code . Lovesac : Are you sitting down? Because the deals on seating at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to 35% on Sactionals , 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles.

, from appliances and tools to smart home and bath. Mattress Firm : Snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600 .

Take and receive two free Memory Foam pillows. Petco : Don't forget about your four-legged friends on Cyber Week. Petco is offering 10% off when you buy online or pick up in store, plus a $10 eGift card on purchases of $60+ . Not to mention, you'll get 40% off your order if you opt for repeat delivery.

Deck your halls for the holidays with at Pier 1. Just use promo code BLACKFRIDAY to save on everything from seasonal decor to everyday furniture and home accents. Primary Goods: Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10. The more you spend, the more you'll save, with Primary Goods' tiered discount codes, up to $200 off your purchase of $449-plus.

during Purple's biggest Cyber Week mattress sale ever. Pyrex : Your Thanksgiving leftovers need somewhere to go. A 20-piece Pyrex set from Bed, Bath, and Beyond, now 40% off, will do the trick.

An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting . Snowe Home : Bedding, bath linens, kitchenware and more are on sale and would make perfect gifts for anyone on your list. Take 20% off orders $75+ or 25% off orders $750+ .

The epicurean retailer has over 100 of the most in-demand culinary devices and tools discounted . S'well : Find the S'well bottle that suits your personality with 25% off sitewide , using promo code HOLIDAY19.

Use , with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters. The Home Depot : From up to 40% off select tools, storage and accessories to 40% off appliances, Home Depot is featuring thousands of Cyber Week deals.

Snag . Sure, they're a bit of a splurge, but they are built to last (and you'll use it all the time). World Market: Take 43% off almost all furniture and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.