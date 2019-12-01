AirPods and AirPods Pro back in stock and on sale for Cyber Monday

If there's one thing we've learned in 2019, it's that AirPods are extremely popular. And both the Second Generation AirPods and AirPods Pro wireless buds are going fast. Especially when they're on sale, which didn't stop with Black Friday. We're here to walk you through the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple's trio of true wireless earbuds.

When it comes to the latest, Apple's AirPods Pro, the all-time low of $234.98 (down from $249.99) is still going strong at Amazon and B&H Photo and Video. They're both temporarily out of stock, but securing an order guarantees that price. B&H has an estimated time frame of 6-8 weeks. Best Buy has them at full retail for $249.99, but is saying orders should by Dec 6.

AirPods Pro are the top true wireless earbuds from Apple with a new design that doesn't stray too far from the classic AirPods. Instead of touch gestures on the side, there are force gestures built into the stem. These keep the same 24-hour battery life with recharges from the case and offer past pairing with macOS, iOS, watchOS and even tvOS devices. Plus, with an ear tip design and on-board noise cancellation, the sound is better than ever.

Apple's refreshed Second Generation AirPods launched just last spring, but also seeing strong discounts. AirPods with a standard charging case are on sale at $139.95 (from $159) at both Amazon.com and B&H Photo and Video. The key difference? B&H has them in stock and ready to ship, while Amazon.com is sold out. Target also has these in stock for $144.99, down from $159.99.

The Wireless charging case variants of AirPods are more scarce. B&H Photo and Video has them in stock and on sale for $159.99, down from the $199.99 price. And we'd recommend you act fast as both Amazon.com and Target are sold out. And Walmart has them in stock for $164.99, down from $199.99.

The Second Generation AirPods deliver better connectivity from the Apple-made H1 Bluetooth Chip, enable hands-free "Hey Siri", longer battery life and better sound. You can see our full review with these here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.