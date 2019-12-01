(CNN) Four police officers and ten suspected cartel members were killed in a gunfight in northeastern Mexico on Saturday, according to a news release from the state government of Coahuila.

The battle broke out between security forces and suspected members of the Cartel of the Northeast in the town of Villa Union, about 40 miles south of the US border town of Eagle Pass, Texas. It lasted about two hours, Mexican Gov. Miguel Angel Riquelme Solis said in a news conference Saturday. Authorities apprehended 14 vehicles with powerful weaponry, he said.

Images from the state government showed a local municipal building and police vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Criminal groups have long sought to enter the state, Solis said Saturday. "Organized crime, specifically the Cartel del Noreste, tries to get into Coahuila every day at some point, in one of its areas," he said, adding, "Today they got in by force and with a contingent that is not like anything we have seen in a long time."

But, "we won't allow organized crime to come to the area," he said.

