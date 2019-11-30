A Utah state trooper has a near-death experience for the second time in six months

(CNN) A Utah state highway trooper narrowly avoided death this week, for the second time in six months.

Trooper Riley Rugg was helping a driver Monday evening when an oncoming vehicle smashed into his patrol car, sending the police vehicle toward him.

Rugg just avoided the crash -- jumping behind a highway barrier to protect himself.

Footage from Rugg's dash cam showing him jumping over the barrier.

His car wasn't as lucky, with the bumper hanging off and the back windshield obliterated.

Rugg experienced a similar incident on July 4, he told CNN affiliate KTVX

