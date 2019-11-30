(CNN) Former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was hospitalized after being stabbed during a dispute in Pittsburgh, authorities said Saturday.

Pryor, who played quarterback at Ohio State, arrived at Pittsburgh's Mercy Hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, and police officers learned he'd been stabbed during an altercation in an apartment in the city's north side, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said.

Police reports quoted witnesses as saying Pryor was stabbed after an argument with a woman turned into a physical struggle in the kitchen of his residence at the Heinz Loft apartment complex.

After consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, police arrested Shalaya Briston, 24, of Munhall, Pennsylvania, on charges of criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault, the bureau said in a statement.

