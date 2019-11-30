Suspect arrested in shooting at Syracuse mall

(CNN) A 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a mall in Syracuse, New York, Friday that left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, Kyree Truax, faces charges of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said at a news conference Saturday.

The shooting unfolded at the Destiny USA shopping mall around 7 p.m. on Black Friday, considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The shooting was "not a random act of violence," Buckner said, but between two individuals who "had some sort of dispute with each other."

Police arrived within seconds, the police chief said, and a 20-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Buckner said he believed the man had been shot twice.

Truax was taken into custody after he was involved in a traffic incident following the shooting, Buckner said. Police officers and detectives matched him to a description of the suspect in the mall shooting.

