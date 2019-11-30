9 dead in South Dakota plane crash

(CNN) Nine people are dead after a plane crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday in Chamberlain, South Dakota, authorities said.

Among the nine dead are two children and the pilot, Brule County States Attorney Theresa Maule Rossow said in a statement

There were 12 people on the plane. The three survivors were taken to Sioux Falls for treatment.

The Pilatus PC-12 aircraft had an intended destination of Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Lunsford said.

