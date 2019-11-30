Movie theater evacuates after a package of 'highly contagious' urine samples is delivered to wrong address

(CNN) A Friday night at the movies ended abruptly when urine samples labeled "highly contagious" were delivered to the wrong address.

A package marked "highly contagious human substance" arrived at the North Bend Theater in North Bend, Washington, according to Eastside Professional Firefighters , who responded.

Authorities evacuated the theater and closed nearby streets, CNN affiliate KOMO reported. The manager was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

About an hour after the theater was cleared out, the substance was determined to be urine samples and was disposed

"All is well," the theater wrote on its website. "There was no danger. We will be open as usual" on Saturday to show "Frozen II."

Read More