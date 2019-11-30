(CNN) Two helicopters, two rescue boats and members of a local police force all jumped into action after a kite surfer was seen drifting out to sea on Thanksgiving near Ocean City, New Jersey.

Turns out, all it took to find the guy was a phone call.

Some 16 hours after three US Coast Guard stations began deploying crews in response to a 911 call about a black-clad surfer getting pushed out by waves, the missing person "called and reported themselves to be safe," officials of the branch's 5th District Mid-Atlantic region said Friday.

"The missing kite surfer contacted (Coast Guard) watchstanders to inform them that after his kite malfunctioned, he had cut it free and used the board to paddle ashore and return home," they said in a news release.

"Kite surfer located!" the Ocean City Police Department posted late Friday on Facebook. "Unaware of rescue efforts, he went about his Thanksgiving."

