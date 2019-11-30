2 dead, 1 injured after fall near Delicate Arch in Utah

(CNN) Two people were killed and another was injured after they fell near Delicate Arch in Utah's Arches National Park on Friday, authorities said.

A 65-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were found dead, the sheriff's office said . The third person, a 30-year-old man, was flown to a regional hospital, the release said.

All three individuals are believed to be from California and may be related, the sheriff's office said.

Chief Ranger Scott Brown told CNN affiliate KSL-TV that the cause of the fall is still unknown, though the trail was wet and slick at the time of the incident.

