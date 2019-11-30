Bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products recalled in four states

(CNN) A Kentucky company is recalling bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products over misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The bacon and turkey breast items -- all Cajun style -- were produced on various dates between October 29, 2018 and November 19, 2019. The labels of recalled items can be found here.

They have a number "P-7417" or "EST. 7417" inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, where the turkey products may have been offered as retail-sliced deli product.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

