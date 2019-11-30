Euro 2020: World champion France drawn in 'group of death'

(CNN) Every tournament needs a "group of death," and the draw for next year's European Championship has produced an eye-watering prospect.

Europe's top nations discovered their fate in Saturday's draw in Bucharest, and all eyes now will be on Group F, where reigning champion Portugal was drawn against World Cup winner France and three-time European champion Germany.

The respective managers of the three big teams couldn't help but laugh -- perhaps nervously -- as the draw was made, with the final position in the group still not decided.

It means the likes of Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo will face French superstar Kylian Mbappe in the early stages of the competition.

Elsewhere, we now know Italy will open the tournament when it faces Turkey in Rome on June 12. And there also will be a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semifinal as England faces Croatia in its first group game of the tournament.

Read More