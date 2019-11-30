Save up to 50% on Satechi's sleek Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch accessories

Right now, you can save up to 50% on a selection of Satechi's awesome accessories for the Mac, iPad and iPhone. The sale includes items like multimedia adapters, wireless charging stations and more.

For starters, their Type-C monitor stand hub for iMac, currently going for $58.49, originally $89.99. This aluminum stand and hub not only raises your iMac, but it feels like an extension of the computer with extra ports. You'll feel the same way about their Slim Wireless Keyboard at $44.99, originally $74.99. The aluminum body and white keys go perfectly which any macOS device. And with the Bluetooth capability, plus the Mac function and command keys, you'd think this was made by Apple themselves.

Satechi's Type-C Mobile Pro Hub ($41.99, originally $59.99) provides the versatility of an audio jack, 4K HDMI port and USB Type-C and Type-A to your iPad. It's compatible with other devices too, like the Google Pixel 3 XL/3 and Surface Laptop 3. Their Slim Type-C Multi-Port Adapter V2 ($48.99, originally $69.99) provides 4K HDMI, USB ports, a micro/SD card port and USB-C power delivery. Last but not least, the Type-C Dual Multimedia Adapter ($76.99, originally $109.99) features 4K HDMI as well as ports for peripherals ranging from ethernet to USB 3.0.

Their 72W Type-C Car Charger Adapter for $19.99, originally $29.99 gives you both a USB Type-C and Type-A port for your car. For use at home, their charging pad and stands are worth looking into. Satechi's Type-C & QC Wireless Charger ($19.99, originally $39.99) pushes out up to 10W of power. Their Lightning Charging Stand ($12.49, originally $24.99) and Apple Watch charging Stand ($14.99, originally $29.99) charge devices quickly too, and display them upright for ease of access.

The final, more miscellaneous devices on sale are no less useful. Their Dual Smart Outlet is going for $29.99, originally $59.99, transforms one outlet into two and lets you control your appliances with your smartphone (as well as Apple HomeKit). Their compact Dual Type-C Travel Charger ($48.99, originally $69.99) sports 4 USB ports (two USB Type-C and two USB Type-A) to charge a multitude of devices on the go.

Satechi designs its products to go hand-in-hand with Apple devices. Try them out if you're looking seamlessly increase the capabilities of your tech.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.