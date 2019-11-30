Deck your halls with our favorite holiday decorations

Ready or not, the holidays are upon us. Which means that, in addition to ordering holiday cards and wrapping your head around the gazillion gifts you need to buy, it's also time to start turning on the holiday sparkle at home — from the front door to the mantle to the dining table and beyond.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best holiday and Christmas decoration ideas you can buy this year, from a spectacularly shiny wreath made of ornaments to a festive set of wineglasses that you'll actually want to use all year long. All of the items will have your house looking like a winter wonderland and have you feeling the holiday spirit big time, too. Shop our favorites below and get your home ready for the most wonderful time of the year!

For your mantle

Wondershop Mantle Kit ($50, target.com)

This kit is the phrase "one and done" epitomized. Why shop for piecemeal decor options when you can get all these products neatly wrapped up in one box? This one has eight pieces, including galvanized houses , a mini garland, bottle brush trees and an adorable "joy" sign.

______________________________________________________________________________

Multicolor Felted Wool 'Merry Christmas' Garland ($29.99, worldmarket.com)

Homespun and colorful, this felt garland is perfect for hanging above your mantle, or anywhere in your home that needs some Christmas cheer.

______________________________________________________________________________

Faux Snowy Pre-lit LED Tabletop Tree ($78, anthropologie.com)

Battery-operated, these faux trees are perfect for adding some bright height to your mantle or holiday tablescape. We love that they come pre-lit with long-lasting LED lights and look exceptionally real.

______________________________________________________________________________

Haute Decor The Original MantleClip Stocking Holder, 4-Pack ($13.97, amazon.com)

Don't use tacks or nails to hang the stockings this year! Instead opt for these sturdy beauties that can each hold up to 10 pounds of stocking, come in three finishes and have more than 700 reviews on Amazon.

For your table

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 72-Inch Faux White Pine Garland with Berry ($24.99, target.com)

Here's a fact: Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand line for Target is churning out some of the most realistic and affordable faux greenery on the market. And this garland is no exception. Run it down your dining room table or stick it to your mantle or on a doorway and your room's festive factor just went way up.

______________________________________________________________________________

Sugar Paper Faux Popcorn Garland ($15, target.com)

We never knew we needed a faux popcorn garland — until we saw this one from Target's super cute Sugar Paper line. Scatter a few on your holiday table and it will be your most cheerful setting yet. (Another option: Weave it into your Christmas tree branches!)

______________________________________________________________________________

Sugar Paper Gold Scalloped Charger, Set of 4 ($14, target.com)

Adding chargers underneath your plates elevates a humdrum meal into a full-scale dinner party. But, um, they're not cheap. Or at least that's what we thought until we spotted these gold scalloped beauties at Target. Pair them with white china and add some festive napkins and your dinner party is ready to go!

______________________________________________________________________________

Silver Jingle Bell Napkin Ring ($3.19, pier1.com)

Remember those festive napkins we just mentioned? Well, you're going to need napkin rings for them. These scream "Holidays!" thanks to the adorable jingly bells.

______________________________________________________________________________

David Tutera Matte Gold Taper Candle Holders, 3 Pack ($18.90, walmart.com)

For a more sedate setting, opt for these striking gold taper candle holders from event planner David Tutera's line with Walmart. The best part? A pack of three costs less than 20 bucks.

For your parties

Silver Blessings Tabletop Tray Decoration ($11.23, walmart.com)

Whether you're hosting a cocktail party for 20 or a brunch for five, the holidays mean entertaining, and you can never have enough serving trays. We love this one that can be used year-round with its uplifting message.

______________________________________________________________________________

ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Royal Doulton Holiday 3-Section Divided Serving Dish ($30.99, originally $51, wayfair.com)

Cheerful and functional all at once, this divided serving dish will prove useful for every holiday occasion.

______________________________________________________________________________

Sleigh Tiered Server ($49.99, pier1.com)

Perfect for cookies, pastries or whatever treats you're serving up this holiday season, this two-tiered sleigh server will make guests young and old giddy for Santa's imminent arrival.

______________________________________________________________________________

Fitz and Floyd Luster Goblets, Set of 6 ($49.98, amazon.com)

Whether it's red, white or bubbly on offer in these beautiful glasses, your ambiance will go up a notch thanks to the set's cheery gold dots. They are perfect for the holidays — or any occasion where celebrating is on tap.

For your front door

Allstate Eucalyptus & Pumpkin Fall Wreath ($83.99, originally $119.99, Nordstrom.com)

Let us count the ways that we love this all-green-everywhere wreath from Nordstrom. The monochromatic look can take you straight through fall and into the new year.

______________________________________________________________________________

Ornament Ball Wreath ($90.99, houzz.com)

This. Wreath. Is. Everything. The ultimate welcoming message to guests and passersby, the wreath's shiny ornament composition had us at hello.

______________________________________________________________________________

Blizzard Pom Wreath ($118, anthropologie.com)

If you've got a more pared-down aesthetic, this quiet, soft wreath from Anthropologie is just for you.

______________________________________________________________________________

Faux Olive Leaves & Berries Wreath ($41.99, originally $69.99, pier1.com)

In case you missed it, all things olive are very in right now, from faux olive trees to olive wreaths and beyond. This holiday take on the trend adds faux white berries and twigs, resulting in a sedately merry welcome for guests.

For your house

Three Posts Bivens Wool Throw Pillow ($26.99, orginally $79, wayfair.com)

We love this holiday pillow for a multitude of reasons, the cozy, pompom weave and wintry pattern included. Available in three hues, the pillow can go on your bed, chair or sofa now and you can keep it there till springtime.

______________________________________________________________________________

The Holiday Aisle 6.5' Pre-Lit Pink Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights ($196.99, originally $218.99, wayfair.com)

If 2018 was the year of the black tree, 2019 is decidedly the year of the pink tree. Girly to the max, pink trees add a modern twist to a traditional decor item, and Wayfair is the place to go to get you one. With more than 160 variations on offer, the retailer says it's seen a 125% increase in pink tree searches versus last year. At 6½ feet tall and in a bubblegum pink hue, this one is juuust right.

______________________________________________________________________________

Fraser Hill Farm Christmas Santa Lane Arch ($299, homedepot.com)

Bring the festivities inside this winter with Fraser Hill Farm's awesomely over-the-top arch that will add extra oomph to your home's interior holiday cheer.

______________________________________________________________________________

Three Posts 4-Piece Nutcracker Set ($36.34, orginally $80, wayfair.com)

Every household needs a nutrcracker — or four. This set from Wayfair is bold and classic and will work in whatever nook or cranny your home has available.

______________________________________________________________________________

Amazlab Swedish Santa Gnome Plush Doll ($14.99, amazon.com)

The folksy story goes that gnomes protect from misfortune and bring good luck, and this one is just maybe the cutest we've ever seen. Nearly a foot tall, he'll be welcome everywhere from a kiddo's room to a mantle to a powder room.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.