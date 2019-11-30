Shop Rosetta Stone's massive Cyber Week sale right now

While there's no express lane on the route to becoming fluent in a foregin language, there are ways to ensure there's less bumps along the way. Rosetta Stone has been a pioneer in the e-learning space for doing just that. Over the course of two decades, the company been perfecting its teaching formula, helping students feel comfortable conversing in a variety of languages, and fast.

But arguably the best part about Rosetta Stone's subscriptions are its price tag. As part of its Cyber Week BOGO promotion, Rosetta Stone is giving shoppers 50% off on its 12- and 24-month subscriptions. When you buy a 12-month subscription from though Tuesday, you'll get an additional 12-month subscription for free. The same thing goes with the 24-month subscription, too, as you'll receive a second 24-month subscription with your purchase.

Rosetta Stone's program is centered around interactive coursework that focuses on common, relevant topics of conversations you'll want in your backpocket when you're chatting with locals (think business, travel, food and hotel-based vocabulary). Along the way, Rosetta Stone's powerful sound-recognition technology, TruAccent, will help keep your pronunciation in check.

Other standout features of Rosetta Stone include its bite-sized, 10-minute lessons that fit into any busy schedule, its easy-to-use interface on both mobile and desktop devices, and the sheer volume of languages you can choose to learn—right now, there are 24 options to choose from.

This BOGO deal gives you plenty of time to master a second, or even third, foreign language. Consider your New Year's resolution for 2020 (and 2021) sorted.