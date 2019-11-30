Black Friday 2019: All the best deals you can still shop today

Procrastinators, rejoice! Black Friday has come and gone, but many deals are here to stay. If you missed out on some of the shopping from yesterday's major sales, you're in luck. Quite a few retailers have kept the discounts going through the weekend, so you can still score big savings on the stuff you need.

We've rounded up all the Black Friday sales that are still happening. Brands and retailers are listed alphabetically and grouped together by category, so you can easily find what you need. But even though waiting worked out for you once, don't take too much longer to buy what you need. Time is running out on these great deals. And to stay up to date throughout the season, sign up for our twice-weekly email newsletter here.

Major retailers

Tech, gaming and toys

Fashion and beauty

7 For All Mankind : You won't want to miss out on up to 60% off the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom.

You won't want to miss out on the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom. Adidas : Discounts are available across popular styles, including $20 off the brand's signature Stan Smith Shoes .

Discounts are available across popular styles, including . Alala : Save on activewear with 25% off sitewide using code BLACKOUT.

Save on activewear with using code BLACKOUT. Alexis Bittar : The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide with the code GIVETHANKS until December 3.

: The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers with the code GIVETHANKS until December 3. Alo Yoga : Take up to 70% off select sale items and 30% off full price items , with special deals dropping every day through Cyber Monday.

Take up to and , with special deals dropping every day through Cyber Monday. American Apparel : This deal isn't half bad. Everything is 50% off at American Apparel with promo code 50ALL.

This deal isn't half bad. at American Apparel with promo code 50ALL. Ann Taylor : Take 50% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Take with code BLACKFRIDAY. Avenue : Take 50% off all the plus-size fashions , including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits, plus another $10 off with code THANKS10.

Take , including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits, plus another $10 off with code THANKS10. Baggu: Get 15% off sitewide from adorable reusable bag brand Baggu. You can also get 25% off orders of more than $50 and 30% off orders of $100 or more through December 3. And there's free shipping for orders over $30.

Ban.do : The always colorful retailer Ban.do is offering 30% off its entire site with the code THIRTYOFF through December 2. Consider this the perfect time to snag one of its adorable planners or array of gifts under $25.

The always colorful retailer Ban.do is offering with the code through December 2. Consider this the perfect time to snag one of its adorable planners or array of gifts under $25. Bare Necessities : For all your lingerie, shapewear and underwear needs, Bare Necessities is offering 25% off sitewide , plus free two-day shipping.

For all your lingerie, shapewear and underwear needs, Bare Necessities is offering , plus free two-day shipping. BaubleBar : Amp up your holiday party outfits with a few new statement pieces from BaubleBar. Take 35% off sitewide , with some exclusions, and 15% off custom items.

Amp up your holiday party outfits with a few new statement pieces from BaubleBar. Take , with some exclusions, and 15% off custom items. Betsey Johnson : Get 35% off your entire order at Betsey Johnson, a brand that specializes in holiday-appropriate sparkly shoes and accessories, through December 1.

Get at Betsey Johnson, a brand that specializes in holiday-appropriate sparkly shoes and accessories, through December 1. Billabong : Hundreds of new markdowns are an extra 60% off right now.

Hundreds of new right now. Bkr : Take 25% off everything from bkr. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY2019 to score the discount, plus a mini lip balm trio with every order.

Take from bkr. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY2019 to score the discount, plus a mini lip balm trio with every order. Bloomingdale's : The more you buy from Bloomingdale's, the more you'll save. Take 15% off purchases of $100 to $249 , 20% off $250 to $399, and 25% off orders of $400 or more on labeled items.

The more you buy from Bloomingdale's, the more you'll save. Take , 20% off $250 to $399, and 25% off orders of $400 or more on labeled items. Bobbi Brown : Looks like a stunning deal on makeup from Bobbi Brown with 25% off all orders for Black Friday.

Looks like a stunning deal on makeup from Bobbi Brown with for Black Friday. Boden : Use code H7N3 for 30% off almost everything (plus free shipping and returns) at this family-friendly clothing brand.

Use almost everything (plus free shipping and returns) at this family-friendly clothing brand. Body Shop Online : Body Shop's online store is offering 40% off sitewide, up to 65% off seasonals, and $12 body butters until December 4.

Body Shop's online store is offering 40% off sitewide, up to 65% off seasonals, and $12 body butters until December 4. Bombas : Take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY20 to save on a pair (or two) of these socks.

Take to save on a pair (or two) of these socks. Bonobos: The men's clothing brand is offering 30% off sitewide with code BFWEEK, so there's no better time to snag a pair of the brand's beloved chinos.

Botkier : Shoes and accessories, 30% off $150+ and 40% off $250+ , no code needed.

Shoes and accessories, and , no code needed. Calpak : Take 15% off some of the most stunning luggage and travel accessories we've ever laid eyes on.

Take and travel accessories we've ever laid eyes on. Carbon38 : Use code CYBER30 for 30% off the site's Give Thanks Edit, which includes best-sellers like the glossy, perfect for every occasion Takara leggings.

Use the site's Give Thanks Edit, which includes best-sellers like the glossy, perfect for every occasion Takara leggings. Carhartt : Carhartt's workwear is durable, yet on trend. And for Black Friday, you can save 25% on gear , including Full Swing, gloves, footwear, bags, socks, and more.

Carhartt's workwear is durable, yet on trend. And for Black Friday, you can , including Full Swing, gloves, footwear, bags, socks, and more. Champion : From gym class to streetwear, comfy, cool tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more are discounted for the brand's Black Friday Sale. Take 10% off orders of $100 or more , 15% off $150 and 20% off $200 or more.

From gym class to streetwear, comfy, cool tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more are discounted for the brand's Black Friday Sale. Take , 15% off $150 and 20% off $200 or more. Charles & Keith: Select styles from Charles & Keith are up to 50% off, plus a bunch of holiday-ready, full-price items are 20% off.

J.Crew : Take 40% off using the code FRIDAY.

Take using the code FRIDAY. Jack Rogers : Get 30% off sitewide with the code BF2019 , with plenty of shoe styles now less than $50, through November 30.

, with plenty of shoe styles now less than $50, through November 30. Kate Spade : Use code TGIBF for 40% off everything .

Use . Kenneth Cole : Take 50% off sitewide and up to 65% off outerwear, perfect for the colder months.

Take and up to perfect for the colder months. Lacoste : Take 40% off all your favorite alligator-adorned apparel , plus free shipping, with code 40FRIDAY.

Take , plus free shipping, with code 40FRIDAY. Lancome : Lancome's Friend's & Family sale is on, which means you can take 20% off your order , plus free shipping.

Lancome's Friend's & Family sale is on, which means you can take , plus free shipping. Levi's : Everything is 40% off for Indigo Friday. Use promo code INDIGO.

for Indigo Friday. Use promo code INDIGO. L'Occitane : Treat your skin to major savings on beauty doorbusters, and unlock two free gifts with code THANKFUL.

Treat your skin to major savings on beauty doorbusters, and unlock with code THANKFUL. Loft : Snag 50% off sitewide with code INDULGE. And with substantial plus-size and petite sections, there's something for everyone.

Snag with code INDULGE. And with substantial plus-size and petite sections, there's something for everyone. Lord & Taylor : The department store is offering a range of promotions for Black Friday, including $100 off a $200+ purchase with code FRIDAY and $20 off your $100+ beauty purchase with promo code BEAUTY. Not to mention, styles across all categories are 50% to 80% off through December 1.

The department store is offering a range of promotions for Black Friday, including and $20 off your $100+ beauty purchase with promo code BEAUTY. Not to mention, styles across all categories are 50% to 80% off through December 1. Lucky Brand : Take 50% off everything sitewide, with a 40% discount also taken on shoes and a 60% discount on Next Level Deals, now through November 30.

Take with a 40% discount also taken on shoes and a 60% discount on Next Level Deals, now through November 30. Lululemon: Flex your shopping muscles at Lululemon's Black Friday event, where athleisure favorites, including leggings, sports bras and gym bags, are all on sale.

Madewell : Take 30% off your purchase using the code GIFTWELL through December 1.

Take using the code GIFTWELL through December 1. Marc Jacobs : Marc Jacobs is taking 40% off all Marc-downs and 50% off select handbag s. Plus, sweatshirts are going for just $95.

Marc Jacobs is taking s. Plus, sweatshirts are going for just $95. Mejuri : Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Black Friday this year with 10% off one item, 15% off two, and 20% off three — no promo code required.

Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Black Friday this year with — no promo code required. Mr Porter : Save on the most coveted fashions for guys with 30% off through Cyber Monday . Nearly 1,000 styles are marked down, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Save on the most coveted fashions for guys with . Nearly 1,000 styles are marked down, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. MZ Wallace : Use code GIFTJOY for a free Small Metro Pouch (a $45 value) with any purchase of $250 or more.

Use (a $45 value) with any purchase of $250 or more. Naadam : Use code BF30 for 30% off some of the softest (and sustainable) cashmere on the market.

Use code some of the softest (and sustainable) cashmere on the market. Nike : Take an extra 25% off sale styles with code SEASONMVP.

Take an with code SEASONMVP. Nisolo : Now through mid-December, Nisolo is offering various discounts with the code GOODTIDINGS , including 20% off best-selling styles.

Now through mid-December, Nisolo is offering various discounts with the , including 20% off best-selling styles. Nordstrom Rack : Discounts on brands like Nike, Tumi, Frye and more throughout the weekend, with new flash sales cropping up each day.

Discounts on brands like Nike, Tumi, Frye and more throughout the weekend, with new flash sales cropping up each day. Outdoor Voices : The internet-favorite workout brand is taking 25% off select legging styles with code LEGGINGS25.

The internet-favorite workout brand is taking Paravel: Take 25% off everything from this travel brand, excluding travel kits, with promo code DOMINOFRIDAY.

State Cashmere : Get 25% off your entire order of cashmere goodies with the code 2019THX25 .

your entire order of cashmere goodies with the . Steve Madden : Step into 20% off at Steve Madden — reward members get an even larger discount, and it's free to sign up — with code THANKFUL.

Step into at Steve Madden — reward members get an even larger discount, and it's free to sign up — with code THANKFUL. Stuart Weitzman : Save up to 60% on the classy footwear from Stuart Weitzman with code SWTHANKFUL.

Save up to from Stuart Weitzman with code SWTHANKFUL. Sweaty Betty : One of our favorite brands of high quality activewear is offering 30% off with promo code CHEERS .

One of our favorite brands of high quality activewear is offering . Tarte Cosmetics : Use code VIP25 and snag 25% off palettes, skin care sets, brushes and much more.

Use palettes, skin care sets, brushes and much more. Thakoon : Get 25% off everything from chunky sweaters to chic dresses through December 1.

Get from chunky sweaters to chic dresses through December 1. Ties.com : Tie up a deal on a new tie for a guy in your life with 45% off $150+, 35% off $100+ and 25% off $50+, using promo code DEALWEEK.

Tie up a deal on a new tie for a guy in your life with 45% off $150+, 35% off $100+ and 25% off $50+, using promo code DEALWEEK. Toms : Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item through December 2.

Use through December 2. Topshop : Snag up to 50% off select styles and enjoy free shipping worldwide.

Snag up to and enjoy free shipping worldwide. Tory Burch: Take 30% off purchases of $250 or more with promo code THANKS at the brand's Holiday Event.

Ugg : If your closet is lacking in cozy footwear, head over to the Ugg Closet, which has opened up to reveal deals on some of the brand's classic boots , sneakers, flats and slippers.

If your closet is lacking in cozy footwear, head over to the Ugg Closet, which has opened up to , sneakers, flats and slippers. Untuckit : 25% off sitewide through December 1, and combined savings of up to 50%.

through December 1, and combined savings of up to 50%. Urban Outfitters : Buy one, get one 50% off sitewide . The discount is taken at checkout on the lower priced item.

. The discount is taken at checkout on the lower priced item. Vince Camuto : The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering 40% off its entire site through December 3 , with various styles of booties now less than $150.

The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering , with various styles of booties now less than $150. Vincero Watches : Take 15% off all orders and 20% off orders of $200 or more. There's no better time (or place) to stock up on a luxurious yet affordable watch for any person in your life.

Take and 20% off orders of $200 or more. There's no better time (or place) to stock up on a luxurious yet affordable watch for any person in your life. Vineyard Vines : Take 25% off purchases of $100+ when you use promo code GIFTS19.

Take when you use promo code GIFTS19. White and Warren : Get cozy this Black Friday with 25% off sitewide until December 2.

: Get cozy this Black Friday with until December 2. Wild One : Through Dec. 2, receive a free bandana (very cute on both dogs and humans) with any purchase of $50 or more at Wild One, one of the most stylish pet brands we've ever seen. All Beds and Commuter Carriers are also 50% off through the weekend.

Through Dec. 2, receive a free bandana (very cute on both dogs and humans) with any purchase of $50 or more at Wild One, one of the most stylish pet brands we've ever seen. All through the weekend. Zappos: Save on thousands of shoes, clothing, accessories and more at Zappos this Black Friday.

Home and health

23andMe : Take $100 off 23andMe's best-selling Health + Ancestry Service .

Take . Ancestry : Get 50% off the AncestryDNA kit and subscription service.

and subscription service. BarkBox : Start that tail wagging. Your first BarkBox is just $5 for Bark, oops, Black Friday with any multimonth subscription.

Start that tail wagging. Your for Bark, oops, Black Friday with any multimonth subscription. Bear Mattress : Take 25% off your purchase and receive two free Cloud Pillows with the code GIFT through December 2.

: Take 25% off your purchase and receive with the code GIFT through December 2. Birch : Use code BF200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.

Use , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials. Birch Lane : The furniture and decor brand is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of up to 80% . You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals.

The furniture and decor brand is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of . You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals. Boll & Branch : Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with 25% off orders of $150 or more .

Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with . Brooklinen: One of the internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide.

Casper : One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering 10% off any mattress order until December 2.

One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering until December 2. Cocoon by Sealy : Not only will you get 25% off your purchase of any Chill Mattress , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows.

Not only will you get , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows. Crane & Canopy : Take 20% off everything from bedding, to bath linens, to decor with promo code BESTDAY. It's all on sale at Crane & Canopy's biggest sale of the year.

Take from bedding, to bath linens, to decor with promo code BESTDAY. It's all on sale at Crane & Canopy's biggest sale of the year. Cricut : Black Friday sales from this DIY crafts brand include lower prices on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress2, EasyPress Mini and more.

Black Friday sales from this DIY crafts brand include lower prices on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress2, EasyPress Mini and more. Dyson : Up to 50% off select best-sellers on Amazon, including the popular stick vacuum.

on Amazon, including the popular stick vacuum. GE Lighting : Get 30% off all C by GE products at Best Buy this Black Friday. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more.

Get this Black Friday. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more. Hayneedle: Top-rated bar stools are up to 60% off, gardening and decor are up to 50% off, and Christmas trees are seriously discounted. Plus, get free shipping for all orders over $49.

Helix : Use the code BF100 for $100 off any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows.

Use the any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows. Hydro Flask : You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a 32-ounce wide mouth Hydro Flask in black or white is 25% off.

You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a in black or white is 25% off. Joss & Main : Take 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas.

Take 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas. Le Creuset : No black here — it's Colorful Friday at Le Creuset. Save on iconic cookware in bright and neutral hues.

No black here — it's Colorful Friday at Le Creuset. in bright and neutral hues. Lovesac : Are you sitting down? Because the deals at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to 35% on Sactionals , 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles.

Are you sitting down? Because the deals at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to , 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles. Lowe's : Hundreds of Black Friday deals , from appliances to tools and smart home and bath.

, from appliances to tools and smart home and bath. Mattress Firm : Now through November 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600 .

Now through November 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with . Nectar : Take $100 off any mattress purchase and receive two free Memory Foam pillows.

Take and receive two free Memory Foam pillows. Petco : Don't forget about your four-legged friends on Black Friday. Petco is offering 10% off when you buy online or pick up in store, plus a $10 eGift card on purchases of $60+ . Not to mention, you'll get 40% off your order if you opt for repeat delivery.

Don't forget about your four-legged friends on Black Friday. Petco is offering 10% off when you buy online or pick up in store, plus a . Not to mention, you'll get 40% off your order if you opt for repeat delivery. Pier 1 : Deck your halls for the holidays with 25% off sitewide at Pier 1. Just use promo code BLACKFRIDAY to save on everything from seasonal decor to everyday furniture and home accents.

Deck your halls for the holidays with at Pier 1. Just use promo code BLACKFRIDAY to save on everything from seasonal decor to everyday furniture and home accents. Primary Goods: Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10. The more you spend, the more you'll save, with Primary Goods' tiered discount codes, up to $200 off your purchase of $449-plus.

