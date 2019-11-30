Black Friday 2019: All the best deals you can still shop today

Procrastinators, rejoice! Black Friday has come and gone, but many deals are here to stay. If you missed out on some of the shopping from yesterday's major sales, you're in luck. Quite a few retailers have kept the discounts going through the weekend, so you can still score big savings on the stuff you need.
We've rounded up all the Black Friday sales that are still happening. Brands and retailers are listed alphabetically and grouped together by category, so you can easily find what you need. But even though waiting worked out for you once, don't take too much longer to buy what you need. Time is running out on these great deals. And to stay up to date throughout the season, sign up for our twice-weekly email newsletter here.
Major retailers
- Amazon: We've covered and curated the best Black Friday deals you can find on Amazon throughout the day. But if you want to jump right in to the retailer's Countdown to Cyber Monday, Amazon's Gold Box page is a great place to start.
- Apple: The new AirPods Pro are on sale for $234.98, originally $249. The 7th Gen 10.2-inch iPad, Apple Watch Series 5 and Second Generation AirPods are all marked down to the lowest prices we've ever seen. The Second Generation AirPods with standard case is priced at $139.99 and the AirPods with wireless charging case is $154.99, down from $199.
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Bed Bath and Beyond has released tons of Black Friday steals, including a great 39% off the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer.
- Best Buy: Best Buy is running hundreds of deals across departments, including TVs, laptops and gaming consoles.
- GameStop: GameStop is hosting Black Friday deals on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and tons more.
- Kohl's: Black Friday savings include huge markdowns across product categories. Take 20% off with code GOSHOP20 and $10 off purchase of $50 or more on clothing, shoes and accessories with code SATURDAY. .
- Macy's: Black Friday savings at Macy's include nearly $80 off a classic Michael Kors tote and 75% off the best-selling nonstick 13-piece cookware set, just $29.99, down from $119.99.
- Nordstrom: Nordstom is rolling out a ton of incredible deals through Cyber Monday, like nearly $20 off the fan-favorite (and our favorite) Spanx faux leather leggings or 50% off this stylish men's water-resistant down coat, now just $129.90, down from $275.
- Overstock: During Overstock's full week of Black Friday deals, you get free shipping and up to 70% off thousands of items. Keep checking back since the brand is also featuring daily doorbuster deals and flash sales.
- Sephora: The mega beauty retailer is offering major deals on tons of sets that are perfect for gifting, with $15 and under once-a-year deals on best-sellers from brands like Benefit, Becca and Kiehl's. Plus, the site has new deals dropping every day.
- Target: Target is hosting tons of incredible doorbusters right now, with big markdowns on everything from Apple products to up to 50% off headphones, $100 off video game consoles and $50 off the Fitbit Versa 2. Plus, you'll get a 20% off coupon when you spend $50 or more, to use on a future Target purchase between December 3 and December 14.
- Walmart: Hundreds of products are being discounted across electronics, home, video games and toys. From up to 40% off Samsung products to $70 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones II with Google Assistant, there's a ton to save on.
- Wayfair: Wayfair is hosting its Black Friday Blowout, which features up to 80% off furniture, home decor, rugs and much more.
Tech, gaming and toys
- Amazon devices: Alexa-enabled devices are seeing huge discounts. Nearly every Amazon Echo is discounted for Black Friday, while the Echo Dot and Dot with Clock just hit their lowest prices ever.
- Anker: Now's the time to save on cables, battery packs, wireless chargers, earbuds and even speakers during Anker's Black Friday sale. You can check out our top picks here.
- Beats by Dre: Snag over-ear noise-canceling Studio3 headphones for just $279.95, down from $349.95.
- Belkin: Score this durable and MFi compliant Lightning cable for your iPhone, iPod or iPad for just $13.99
- Bose: Make no mistake, we're big fans of Bose, both for the quality of the brand's products and an incredibly balanced soundstage. Save on the QuietComfort 35 IIs, SoundLink Micro and the line of home speakers.
- Call of Duty: Score the latest Modern Warfare for just $38 on PS4 or Xbox One.
- Case-Mate: Score 40% off sitewide with code SALE40 to save big on wildly vibrant and fun cases for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. Plus save on power banks, Apple Watch bands and screen protectors.
- Casetify: Use code FILLMYBAG for 15% off one item, 25% off two or 30% off three items at Casetify. You'll even be able to save on the brand's custom cases, which allow you to personalize everything from the case type and color to font style and layout of text you want on your phone case.
- Courant: Take 25% off these super sleek, high-quality wireless chargers that we're big fans of. If you choose to bundle multiple products into a Courant System, you can take 15% off.
- DJI: Save up to 40% on drones like the Mavic Air and on cameras like Osmo Action or Osmo Pocket.
- Eargo: Get the Eargo Neo hearing aids for $500 off on Amazon.
- Google: Save $200 on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL across all colors.
- Griffin Technology: Now's your chance to save up to 70% off charging cables, docks, power bricks, folios, cases and tons of accessories.
- HP: This Black Friday, get up to 65% off select doorbusters, 5% off select PCs over $999 with code HOLIDAYPC and 10% off select PCs $1,399 or more with code HOLIDAYPC10.
- Incase: Save 50% sitewide on laptop sleeves and backpacks. Plus score up to 70% off factory items.
- Incipio: Score up to 40% off all cases on the site and take an additional 70% off all sale accessories.
- Insignia: Get a 32-inch Fire TV Edition HD TV for just $99.99 on Amazon.
- Lenovo: Black Friday is in full force with up to 64% off select laptops, and up to 75% off all other sale products.
- Lego: Save up to 30% on selected sets, perfect for holiday gifting from now through December 2. From 30% off the NINJAGO City Docks set or Cinderella's Dream Castle (among others), there's something for every Lego lover.
- LG: Save big on home appliances, TVs and cell phones this Black Friday at LG. We're looking at up to 50% on the Stylo 5 or G8X ThinQ.
- Motorola: While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones.
- Nest: Save $20 on a single Nest Wi-Fi router.
- Oculus: Save $50 on the Rift S VR headset. Just remember you'll need a gaming desktop or laptop to power it.
- Osmo: Save up to 30% off STEM and play infused sets that pair with tablets like the Apple iPad or Amazon's Fire tablets.
- PopSockets: Take 20% off sitewide and save on some of the cutest phone accessories on the market.
- PhoneSoap: Use code GIFT30 for 30% off the entire product line.
- Samsung: The tech giant has a whole page dedicated to incredible Black Friday sales you can take advantage of now. Save on the Galaxy S10 family, the Note10 or Note10+, Tab S6 and plenty of TVs including QLEDs.
- Shop Disney: Use code AMAZING for up to 50% off sitewide. This includes everything from stuffed animals to action figures, slippers, costumes and even pins.
- Sonos: Take 20% off select products including the Beam, Amp, Playbar and Playbase.
- Sony: Get the Sony Alpha a7IIK mirrorless digital camera with 28-70mm lens for 42% off its original price, among other great Sony deals on Amazon.
- TCL: Save $70 on the Alto sound bar and woofer.
- UE: Save on the BOOM, MEGABOOM and MEGABLAST speakers on Amazon.
- Wacom: The Intuos Graphics drawing tablet is just $49.95 from its regular price of $79.95.
- Zagg: You can save up to 40% site wide on Mophie, Invisible Shield, Gear4, iFrogz, Halo and Braven Products.
Fashion and beauty
- 7 For All Mankind: You won't want to miss out on up to 60% off the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom.
- Adidas: Discounts are available across popular styles, including $20 off the brand's signature Stan Smith Shoes.
- Alala: Save on activewear with 25% off sitewide using code BLACKOUT.
- Alexis Bittar: The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide with the code GIVETHANKS until December 3.
- Alo Yoga: Take up to 70% off select sale items and 30% off full price items, with special deals dropping every day through Cyber Monday.
- American Apparel: This deal isn't half bad. Everything is 50% off at American Apparel with promo code 50ALL.
- Ann Taylor: Take 50% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.
- Avenue: Take 50% off all the plus-size fashions, including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits, plus another $10 off with code THANKS10.
- Baggu: Get 15% off sitewide from adorable reusable bag brand Baggu. You can also get 25% off orders of more than $50 and 30% off orders of $100 or more through December 3. And there's free shipping for orders over $30.
- Ban.do: The always colorful retailer Ban.do is offering 30% off its entire site with the code THIRTYOFF through December 2. Consider this the perfect time to snag one of its adorable planners or array of gifts under $25.
- Bare Necessities: For all your lingerie, shapewear and underwear needs, Bare Necessities is offering 25% off sitewide, plus free two-day shipping.
- BaubleBar: Amp up your holiday party outfits with a few new statement pieces from BaubleBar. Take 35% off sitewide, with some exclusions, and 15% off custom items.
- Betsey Johnson: Get 35% off your entire order at Betsey Johnson, a brand that specializes in holiday-appropriate sparkly shoes and accessories, through December 1.
- Billabong: Hundreds of new markdowns are an extra 60% off right now.
- Bkr: Take 25% off everything from bkr. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY2019 to score the discount, plus a mini lip balm trio with every order.
- Bloomingdale's: The more you buy from Bloomingdale's, the more you'll save. Take 15% off purchases of $100 to $249, 20% off $250 to $399, and 25% off orders of $400 or more on labeled items.
- Bobbi Brown: Looks like a stunning deal on makeup from Bobbi Brown with 25% off all orders for Black Friday.
- Boden: Use code H7N3 for 30% off almost everything (plus free shipping and returns) at this family-friendly clothing brand.
- Body Shop Online: Body Shop's online store is offering 40% off sitewide, up to 65% off seasonals, and $12 body butters until December 4.
- Bombas: Take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY20 to save on a pair (or two) of these socks.
- Bonobos: The men's clothing brand is offering 30% off sitewide with code BFWEEK, so there's no better time to snag a pair of the brand's beloved chinos.
- Botkier: Shoes and accessories, 30% off $150+ and 40% off $250+, no code needed.
- Calpak: Take 15% off some of the most stunning luggage and travel accessories we've ever laid eyes on.
- Carbon38: Use code CYBER30 for 30% off the site's Give Thanks Edit, which includes best-sellers like the glossy, perfect for every occasion Takara leggings.
- Carhartt: Carhartt's workwear is durable, yet on trend. And for Black Friday, you can save 25% on gear, including Full Swing, gloves, footwear, bags, socks, and more.
- Champion: From gym class to streetwear, comfy, cool tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more are discounted for the brand's Black Friday Sale. Take 10% off orders of $100 or more, 15% off $150 and 20% off $200 or more.
- Charles & Keith: Select styles from Charles & Keith are up to 50% off, plus a bunch of holiday-ready, full-price items are 20% off.
- Coach: Get 50% off select best-sellers from Coach, plus 30% off even more styles using promo code SAVE30.
- Columbia: Almost everything is on sale at Columbia, so you can pick up a new parka to take you through the coming cold months. When you spend $100, you get a $20 gift card to use between December 6 and December 24, prime holiday shopping time.
- Charlotte Tilbury: Take 30% off a selection of the brand's beloved products and holiday bundles.
- Chinese Laundry: The consistently trendy shoe brand is offering a 30% discount sitewide through December 1, with code HOLIDAY. There are exclusions, however, so make sure you grab a pair that's Black Friday-friendly.
- Cole Haan: A selection of styles is up to 60% off for Black Friday, and the rest of the brand's high quality shoes, outerwear and accessories is 30% off. Plus get an extra 10% off your purch ase with code BF10.
- Colgate: This at-home whitening treatment (perfect for sensitive teeth or gums) is down to its lowest price ever.
- Colourpop: Beloved by makeup artists and YouTubers alike, Colourpop is offering 30% off sitewide through December 3. We love the brand's latest Disney collection.
- CoverFX: Through December 1, the makeup brand known for its excellent primers and palettes is offering 30% off sitewide with the code BESTFRIDAY, plus free ground shipping.
- Dagne Dover: Take 20% off everything, including our holy grail work-to-gym bag.
- Draper James: The Southern-inspired fashion brand founded by Reese Witherspoon is offering 25% off sitewide, including sale items.
- Drunk Elephant: Take 20% off everything at Drunk Elephant. Yes, even perfect-for-gifting sets and bundles are included.
- Dyson: You can get the coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer, plus two gifts of your choice — ranging from a stand to a chic carrying case — for just $399.99. At Nordstrom, you can get the red gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer with its own presentation case — a $459 value — for just $399, plus free shipping.
- EBags: Save up to 70% on high-quality luggage and travel accessories from eBags. Use code EXTRA for an additional 50% off sitewide, though exclusions apply.
- Eileen Fisher: Through December 2, over 500 already marked-down styles are an extra 20% off.
- Express: Everything is 50% off for Black Friday, plus free shipping, through December 2.
- Fanatics: Use promo code TURKEY to show your team spirit and get 65% off.
- Foreo: Get up to 40% off some of sleekest skin care tools and devices we've ever seen. We're looking specifically at the Luna line, a collection of silicone electric facial cleansing devices that work to exfoliate, cleanse and lift your skin.
- Forever 21: Forever 21's Black Friday deal won't last forever. Right now, take 30% off everything on the site with promo code GIVETHX.
- Fossil: Use code INTHEBAG to take advantage of Black Friday savings through December 1, with some products offered at 50% off their original price.
- Franco Sarto: Through December 2, the Italian-inspired leather shoe brand is offering 40% off sitewide with code FRANCOHOLIDAY40, which means many of its surprisingly affordable ankle booties are now less than $100. The brand also offers a wide selection of wide calf boots.
- Frank and Oak: Code BF30 gets you 30% off everything (except gift cards and outerwear) through December 3. Best of all, for every order placed before Cyber Monday, the clothing brand will be planting a tree in the Amazon in partnership with One Tree Planted.
- Frye: Get up to 50% off classic styles during the beloved boot brand's Black Fryeday Sale.
- Glossier: Through December 2, stock up on your favorite dewy makeup at Glossier. The site rarely hosts sales, and with 20% off everything, there's no better time to buy. You'll be able to grab everything from their new limited-edition sets to classics like Boy Brow or a trio of Glossier's amazing-smelling lip balms.
- Greats: The Brooklyn-born sneaker brand is offering 25% off sitewide with the code PASSWORD123. The deal runs through December 3, which means there's no better time to snatch up a pair of the brand's best-selling all-white Royale Blanco or millennial pink Royale Perforated.
- Hale Bob: If you're dreaming of the warm weather of summer, check out Hale Bob's Black Friday sale, where the brand is offering 50% off all sale items with code HBLKFR9.
- Headsweats: The hat company is offering its best deals of the year with 40% off sitewide with code BF19.
- Hook & Albert: All November long, take 25% off everything with the code FAMILY.
- Hunter: The classic Original Tour Gloss packable rain boot is 33% off right now, just $99.90, down from $150.
- It's A 10 Haircare: Take 50% off everything hair care using the code BLACKFRIDAY50. Even the Miracle Leave-In Conditioner is included, which is one of our holy-grail hair products, particularly for dry or damaged hair.
- J.Crew: Take 40% off using the code FRIDAY.
- Jack Rogers: Get 30% off sitewide with the code BF2019, with plenty of shoe styles now less than $50, through November 30.
- Kate Spade: Use code TGIBF for 40% off everything.
- Kenneth Cole: Take 50% off sitewide and up to 65% off outerwear, perfect for the colder months.
- Lacoste: Take 40% off all your favorite alligator-adorned apparel, plus free shipping, with code 40FRIDAY.
- Lancome: Lancome's Friend's & Family sale is on, which means you can take 20% off your order, plus free shipping.
- Levi's: Everything is 40% off for Indigo Friday. Use promo code INDIGO.
- L'Occitane: Treat your skin to major savings on beauty doorbusters, and unlock two free gifts with code THANKFUL.
- Loft: Snag 50% off sitewide with code INDULGE. And with substantial plus-size and petite sections, there's something for everyone.
- Lord & Taylor: The department store is offering a range of promotions for Black Friday, including $100 off a $200+ purchase with code FRIDAY and $20 off your $100+ beauty purchase with promo code BEAUTY. Not to mention, styles across all categories are 50% to 80% off through December 1.
- Lucky Brand: Take 50% off everything sitewide, with a 40% discount also taken on shoes and a 60% discount on Next Level Deals, now through November 30.
- Lululemon: Flex your shopping muscles at Lululemon's Black Friday event, where athleisure favorites, including leggings, sports bras and gym bags, are all on sale.
- Madewell: Take 30% off your purchase using the code GIFTWELL through December 1.
- Marc Jacobs: Marc Jacobs is taking 40% off all Marc-downs and 50% off select handbags. Plus, sweatshirts are going for just $95.
- Mejuri: Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Black Friday this year with 10% off one item, 15% off two, and 20% off three — no promo code required.
- Mr Porter: Save on the most coveted fashions for guys with 30% off through Cyber Monday. Nearly 1,000 styles are marked down, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
- MZ Wallace: Use code GIFTJOY for a free Small Metro Pouch (a $45 value) with any purchase of $250 or more.
- Naadam: Use code BF30 for 30% off some of the softest (and sustainable) cashmere on the market.
- Nike: Take an extra 25% off sale styles with code SEASONMVP.
- Nisolo: Now through mid-December, Nisolo is offering various discounts with the code GOODTIDINGS, including 20% off best-selling styles.
- Nordstrom Rack: Discounts on brands like Nike, Tumi, Frye and more throughout the weekend, with new flash sales cropping up each day.
- Outdoor Voices: The internet-favorite workout brand is taking 25% off select legging styles with code LEGGINGS25.
- Paravel: Take 25% off everything from this travel brand, excluding travel kits, with promo code DOMINOFRIDAY.
- Peach & Lily: The beauty retailer that specializes in K-beauty is offering 30% off sitewide using code PEACH2019 with exclusions.
- Perry Ellis: The luxe menswear brand is offering 40% off sitewide in addition to tons of doorbusters, going on now.
- Petite Studio: Our favorite purveyor of the most incredible clothing for petite women is offering 25% off sitewide with code BF25OFF.
- Puma: Through December 2, hundreds of items are 50% off with the code HALFOFF, including many popular basketball shoes.
- Ray-Ban: Score new shades at up to 50% off with new deals every day.
- Rebecca Minkoff: This stunning (yet perfect for everyday) tote is under $100 right now, 50% off its original price of $198.
- Reformation: Starting Friday, you can take 30% off some of the most stylish, high quality clothing beloved by celebrities and Instagram influencers alike.
- Tatcha: Give your skin a gift from Tatcha. Get 20% off orders of $100+, $15 off orders $75+, or receive a TS Violet-C Mask + TS Violet-C Serum with orders of $50.
- The Body Shop: Take 40% off sitewide, 50% off seasonal items and 25% off the brand's huge selection of gifts through December 4.
- The North Face: Get 25% off select items online through Cyber Monday.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: When you spend $150 at the department store, you'll be rewarded with a $75 gift card, and that's easy to do with up to 50% off designer styles.
- Sam Edelman: Save 30% off select items using the code SAM2019. There's no better time to finally purchase those winter boots you've been eyeing.
- Senreve: You'll be saving in more than one way when you shop at the super gorgeous, luxury bag brand Senreve this Black Friday. With any purchase of $500 or more, you'll get a gift, valued up to $195. You'll also receive a free chain with any Belt Bag purchase (valued at $95) in addition to everything being 100% tax- and duty-free.
- Shoes.com: Get up to 60% off select styles and save an additional 30% with the code THANKS19.
- Skagen: At the minimalist watch brand Skagen, a selection of its watches and hybrid smartwatches starts at $39.99, with other accessories starting at just $9.99.
- Soko Glam: The beauty retailer, which stocks cult favorites like Then I Met You and CosRX, is hosting a 30% off sitewide sale and taking 65% off select items with code BLACKFRIDAY19.
- Space NK: It's buy one, get one half off at Space NK, so load up on some of the most coveted products from the best beauty brands.
- Spanx: Take 20% off everything, just make sure you act fast before the best-sellers sell out.
- State Cashmere: Get 25% off your entire order of cashmere goodies with the code 2019THX25.
- Steve Madden: Step into 20% off at Steve Madden — reward members get an even larger discount, and it's free to sign up — with code THANKFUL.
- Stuart Weitzman: Save up to 60% on the classy footwear from Stuart Weitzman with code SWTHANKFUL.
- Sweaty Betty: One of our favorite brands of high quality activewear is offering 30% off with promo code CHEERS.
- Tarte Cosmetics: Use code VIP25 and snag 25% off palettes, skin care sets, brushes and much more.
- Thakoon: Get 25% off everything from chunky sweaters to chic dresses through December 1.
- Ties.com: Tie up a deal on a new tie for a guy in your life with 45% off $150+, 35% off $100+ and 25% off $50+, using promo code DEALWEEK.
- Toms: Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item through December 2.
- Topshop: Snag up to 50% off select styles and enjoy free shipping worldwide.
- Tory Burch: Take 30% off purchases of $250 or more with promo code THANKS at the brand's Holiday Event.
- Ugg: If your closet is lacking in cozy footwear, head over to the Ugg Closet, which has opened up to reveal deals on some of the brand's classic boots, sneakers, flats and slippers.
- Untuckit: 25% off sitewide through December 1, and combined savings of up to 50%.
- Urban Outfitters: Buy one, get one 50% off sitewide. The discount is taken at checkout on the lower priced item.
- Vince Camuto: The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering 40% off its entire site through December 3, with various styles of booties now less than $150.
- Vincero Watches: Take 15% off all orders and 20% off orders of $200 or more. There's no better time (or place) to stock up on a luxurious yet affordable watch for any person in your life.
- Vineyard Vines: Take 25% off purchases of $100+ when you use promo code GIFTS19.
- White and Warren: Get cozy this Black Friday with 25% off sitewide until December 2.
- Wild One: Through Dec. 2, receive a free bandana (very cute on both dogs and humans) with any purchase of $50 or more at Wild One, one of the most stylish pet brands we've ever seen. All Beds and Commuter Carriers are also 50% off through the weekend.
- Zappos: Save on thousands of shoes, clothing, accessories and more at Zappos this Black Friday.
Home and health
- 23andMe: Take $100 off 23andMe's best-selling Health + Ancestry Service.
- Ancestry: Get 50% off the AncestryDNA kit and subscription service.
- BarkBox: Start that tail wagging. Your first BarkBox is just $5 for Bark, oops, Black Friday with any multimonth subscription.
- Bear Mattress: Take 25% off your purchase and receive two free Cloud Pillows with the code GIFT through December 2.
- Birch: Use code BF200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress, a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.
- Birch Lane: The furniture and decor brand is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of up to 80%. You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals.
- Boll & Branch: Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with 25% off orders of $150 or more.
- Brooklinen: One of the internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide.
- Casper: One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering 10% off any mattress order until December 2.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Not only will you get 25% off your purchase of any Chill Mattress, you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows.
- Crane & Canopy: Take 20% off everything from bedding, to bath linens, to decor with promo code BESTDAY. It's all on sale at Crane & Canopy's biggest sale of the year.
- Cricut: Black Friday sales from this DIY crafts brand include lower prices on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress2, EasyPress Mini and more.
- Dyson: Up to 50% off select best-sellers on Amazon, including the popular stick vacuum.
- GE Lighting: Get 30% off all C by GE products at Best Buy this Black Friday. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more.
- Hayneedle: Top-rated bar stools are up to 60% off, gardening and decor are up to 50% off, and Christmas trees are seriously discounted. Plus, get free shipping for all orders over $49.
- Helix: Use the code BF100 for $100 off any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows.
- Hydro Flask: You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a 32-ounce wide mouth Hydro Flask in black or white is 25% off.
- Joss & Main: Take 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas.
- Le Creuset: No black here — it's Colorful Friday at Le Creuset. Save on iconic cookware in bright and neutral hues.
- Lovesac: Are you sitting down? Because the deals at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to 35% on Sactionals, 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles.
- Lowe's: Hundreds of Black Friday deals, from appliances to tools and smart home and bath.
- Mattress Firm: Now through November 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600.
- Nectar: Take $100 off any mattress purchase and receive two free Memory Foam pillows.
- Petco: Don't forget about your four-legged friends on Black Friday. Petco is offering 10% off when you buy online or pick up in store, plus a $10 eGift card on purchases of $60+. Not to mention, you'll get 40% off your order if you opt for repeat delivery.
- Pier 1: Deck your halls for the holidays with 25% off sitewide at Pier 1. Just use promo code BLACKFRIDAY to save on everything from seasonal decor to everyday furniture and home accents.
- Primary Goods: Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10. The more you spend, the more you'll save, with Primary Goods' tiered discount codes, up to $200 off your purchase of $449-plus.
- Purple: Save up to $400 during Purple's biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever.
- Pyrex: Your Thanksgiving leftovers need somewhere to go. A 20-piece Pyrex set from Bed, Bath, and Beyond, now 40% off, will do the trick.
- Riley Home: Take 25% off your purchase of $250 or more to save big on super luxe bedding, bath and cozy gifts like robes and moccasins.
- Smoko: An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting daily deals every day this week.
- Snowe Home: Bedding, bath linens, kitchenware and more are on sale and would make perfect gifts for anyone on your list. Take 20% off orders $75+ or 25% off orders $750+.
- Sur La Table: The culinarily inclined retailer has over 100 of the most in-demand epicurean devices and tools discounted up to 75%.
- S'well: Find the S'well bottle that suits your personality with 25% off sitewide, using promo code HOLIDAY19.
- The Company Store: Use code BLKFRIDAY19 for 25% off items sitewide, with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters.
- The Home Depot: From up to 35% off select tools, storage and accessories to 40% off appliances, Home Depot is featuring thousands of Black Friday deals.
- Vitamix: Snag up to 29% off a whole range of Vitamix's top-of-the-line smart blenders. Sure, they're a bit of a splurge, but they are built to last (and you'll use it all the time).
- World Market: Take 40% off almost all furniture and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.