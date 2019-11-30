China arrests two men for alleged involvement in Hong Kong protests

Beijing (CNN) Two men have been arrested by Chinese authorities for their alleged involvement in the Hong Kong protests, according to Southern Daily, the newspaper controlled by China's Guangdong provincial government.

Businessman Lee Henley Hu Xiang, who is a Belize citizen, and Taiwan national Lee Meng-chu were arrested for "engaging in activities endangering China's national security and for their involvement in the Hong Kong riots," the Southern Daily reported.

Lee Henley Hu Xiang was arrested on November 26 by the Guangzhou State Security bureau "for funding criminal activities that endanger national security," the paper reported.

Lee, who lives in China, is also accused of funding "hostile forces" in the US, sponsoring foreign organizations and individuals "to damage China's national security," disrupting Hong Kong and supporting anti-China activities, and cooperating "with external forces to intervene in Hong Kong affairs."

Taiwan national Lee Meng-chu was arrested on October 31 by Shenzhen State Security bureau for spying for foreign forces and illegally providing state secrets, according to the report. He went missing in late August at the border city of Shenzhen, which neighbors Hong Kong.

