A college football player's crude touchdown celebration cost Ole Miss a win in the Egg Bowl

(CNN) Ole Miss went from potentially tying the game against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl last night to an embarrassing one-point loss thanks to the antics of wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Moore caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Rebels quarterback Matt Corral with four seconds remaining to bring the game within one point.

However, what would've been an easy chip shot field goal for Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan to tie the game was pushed back to field goal range after Moore was flagged for his touchdown celebration.

Moore got down on all fours and lifted his leg to imitate a dog peeing, which triggered a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing play.

Mississippi State is bowl eligible because Ole Miss pretended to be a peeing dog pic.twitter.com/mZ0f13Z4Nd — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 29, 2019

The celebration was reminiscent of former Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf doing the same celebration in the 2017 Egg Bowl. Metcalf copied wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. after he infamously did the crude celebration while he was with the New York Giants.

