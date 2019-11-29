(CNN) The cause of a fire that killed 10 animals Thursday at the African Safari Wildlife Park in northern Ohio has not yet been determined, officials say.

Three giraffes, three red river hogs, three bongos (large forest antelope) and a springbok (a gazelle-like antelope) were inside a barn that was destroyed by the blaze, said the Danbury Township Police.

The 300 other animals in the park have been accounted for, said park co-owner Holly Hunt.

The building was destroyed, and officials have not determined where the fire started, said Frank Reitmeier, investigator for the State of Ohio Fire Marshal's Office, during a press conference Friday afternoon.

The investigation could take several weeks, Reitmeier said.

