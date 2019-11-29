John McKissick, the winningest football coach in America, dies at 95

(CNN)John McKissick, longtime football coach at Summerville High in South Carolina, has died at 95.
With a record of 621-155-13 as the football coach at Summerville, McKissick is the winningest coach at any level of the sport.
According to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, McKissick died on Thursday, November 28 at 10:45 a.m. E.T. of natural causes.
He was at home in hospice care with his wife and daughter.
McKissick was the coach at Summerville from 1952 to 2014 before retiring in 2015. He won 10 South Carolina state championships with the school, with his last title coming in 1998.
He became the first coach to win 500 games in 2003, and he passed the 600-game mark in 2012.
"He was an inspiration to everyone who had the opportunity to play for him," Summerville High School alum Chandler Ferrell told CNN affiliate WCSC. "He did a lot for me and for Summerville High School and we are gonna miss him like crazy."
In his 63 seasons at Summerville, McKissick won a share of the region championship 37 times, according to WCSC.
His teams also went undefeated five times, and he only experienced two losing seasons during his entire tenure.