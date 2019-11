Firefighters in Vermont saved Thanksgiving for one family after their oven caught fire

(CNN) Firefighers in Vermont saved Thanksgiving for one family after an oven fire derailed their plans for a home-cooked holiday meal.

The Ludlow Fire Department responded to a call for an oven fire at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to a post on the department Facebook page.

Although the fire smothered itself before firefighters arrived, the oven was not fit to use, according to CNN affiliate WCAX.

"I thought it wasn't safe, so I said, 'You can't use your stove anymore.' I unplugged it so she can't use it and told her she had to get it checked out," Capt. Eric Lever told WCAX.

Samantha DeCarvalho had just started cooking Thanksgiving for her three children and wasn't sure how she'd make them dinner.

Read More