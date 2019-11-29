American rock climber Brad Gobright dies after a fall in Mexico

(CNN) American rock climber Brad Gobright has died after a fall in northern Mexico.

The incident happened Wednesday at Sendero Luminoso in El Potrero Chico, the nation's civil protection agency said. Gobright, 31, of Orange County, California, was with a climbing partner when he fell nearly 985 feet.

Rescuers retrieved his body Thursday and treated his climbing partner, Aidan Jacobson, for injuries to his ankle and other parts of his body.

A fellow climber and a friend of the partner said Jacobson told him their rope got stuck, causing them to both fall 20-30 feet to the ledge below.

Jacobson crashed into a bush, which broke his fall and stopped him from tumbling farther. "It pretty much saved his life," the friend, Ryan Borys, said. Jacobson told him he saw Gobright fall past him and over the ledge.