New Zealand's Crusaders change logo after Christchurch attack

(CNN) One of New Zealand's top rugby union teams the Crusaders has scrapped its knight and sword logo after a brand review in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack.

The Christchurch-based side has opted for a Maori motif in place of the Crusades imagery following March's attack in which a gunman opened fire at two mosques, killing 51 people.

It did, however, decide to retain its name, despite criticism it was closely linked to the medieval religious wars between Muslims and Christians.

"Ultimately, it was decided that no name better represented the club's commitment to living its values -- crusading for social improvement and inclusiveness, and crusading with heart for our community and for each other -- than 'Crusaders' did," the club said in a statement.

The 10-time Super Rugby champions -- the club competition that features teams from New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan -- adopted the name 23 years ago, and formerly featured horsemen dressed in chainmail and carrying swords ahead of home games.

