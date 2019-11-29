The only Thanksgiving leftovers guide you need

9 tips to trim Thanksgiving calories
9 tips to trim Thanksgiving calories
Consider eating a light snack before the big meal, like a low-calorie dip and some vegetables or yogurt in order to control your appetite.
When cooking, look for places in the recipe to switch out ingredients for healthier alternatives. Try replacing butter with olive oil or sugar with honey.
If you're bringing a dish to a friend or family member's house, make it a healthy one: fiber-filled, vitamin A-rich sweet potatoes are a strong choice, as long as you leave the marshmallow topping at home!
Alcohol can flow freely during a holiday meal, but many beers have 150 to 200 calories per 12-ounce serving. Try skipping them in favor of a low-calorie beer or a "light" liquor. Or switch to a no-calorie soda or nonalcoholic beverage.
Stock your plate with some buffet "best bets": Fresh fruit, reduced-fat cheeses and turkey breast can help cut back on sodium, fat and calories. What's more, the USDA recommends filling half your plate with vegetables to fill you up on fiber before dessert even comes around.
Be on the lookout for anything that might have seen the inside of a deep fryer -- and avoid it. Frying, as a general rule, can add up to 90 calories per serving.