The only Thanksgiving leftovers guide you need

Photos: 9 tips to trim Thanksgiving calories Thanksgiving means family -- and food. Despite our best intentions, good eating habits are often forgotten during the holiday festivities. Estimates clock the calorie count of the average holiday dinner between 3,000 and 4,500 calories. There's good news, though: With these tips from TOPS , a nonprofit weight loss organization, Thanksgiving dinner won't be a total diet downfall. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: 9 tips to trim Thanksgiving calories Consider eating a light snack before the big meal, like a low-calorie dip and some vegetables or yogurt in order to control your appetite. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: 9 tips to trim Thanksgiving calories When cooking, look for places in the recipe to switch out ingredients for healthier alternatives. Try replacing butter with olive oil or sugar with honey. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: 9 tips to trim Thanksgiving calories If you're bringing a dish to a friend or family member's house, make it a healthy one: fiber-filled, vitamin A-rich sweet potatoes are a strong choice, as long as you leave the marshmallow topping at home! Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: 9 tips to trim Thanksgiving calories Alcohol can flow freely during a holiday meal, but many beers have 150 to 200 calories per 12-ounce serving. Try skipping them in favor of a low-calorie beer or a "light" liquor. Or switch to a no-calorie soda or nonalcoholic beverage. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: 9 tips to trim Thanksgiving calories Stock your plate with some buffet "best bets": Fresh fruit, reduced-fat cheeses and turkey breast can help cut back on sodium, fat and calories. What's more, the USDA recommends filling half your plate with vegetables to fill you up on fiber before dessert even comes around. Hide Caption 6 of 10