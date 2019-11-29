Arsenal sack manager Unai Emery after disastrous run of form

(CNN) Unai Emery has been sacked as Arsenal manager following the club's longest win-less run since 1992.

The Spaniard replaced Arsene Wenger in May 2018 but failed to turn around the club's fortunes during his 18-month spell in charge.

It's 2-1 defeat to Frankfurt in the Europa League Thursday was the side's seventh consecutive game without a win and Arsenal has slipped to eighth in the English Premier League.

In truth, pressure had been mounting on the 48-year-old for weeks with large pockets of fans questioning his tactical direction and calling for him to be sacked.

The club said the decision was made "due to results and performances not being at the level required."

