cnn
underscored
cnn
underscored

Arm yourself for winter workouts with on-sale Under Armour during Black Friday

Lesley Kennedy, CNN Underscored
Updated Fri November 29, 2019

Blame it on the impending end of football season. Or the beginning of basketball season. Or that Turkey Trot wake-up call that made you bound and determined that in next year's foot race, you're going to crush that 10-year-old who blew past you. You need new athletic gear. And with so many great deals on Under Armour, your sports style is about to score a touchdown — or a three-pointer — or a moral victory over your still-gloating nephew.

First, Under Armour's own site is offering 30% off everything when you buy $50+ worth of gear using promo code UAGIFT2U, plus free shipping.

Not to mention, tons of on-sale styles are up for grabs in an Amazon Gold Box, available Friday only. During this one-day sale, you'll find up to 35% markdowns on clothing and shoes for women, men and kids, plus bags, sunglasses and more.

It's hard to pass up the Men's Armour Fleece Twist Pull Over Hoodie (starting at $34.98, originally $55; amazon.com), Men's Armour Insulated Jacket ($83.99, originally $120; amazon.com), or the Men's Rival Fleece Woodmark Logo Jogger ($29.99, originally $50; amazon.com).

We're also into the Women's Micro G Pursuit BP Running Shoe (starting at $47.67, originally $70; amazon.com); Women's Perfect Headband (starting at $9.74, originally $15; amazon.com); and Women's All Day Crossbody Backpack (starting at $19.49, originally $29.99; amazon.com).

And for that nephew? We're thinking the Boy's "Beat You To It" Short Sleeve T-Shirt (starting at $13, originally $20; amazon.com). Let it fuel that competitive fire for next year. Yep, Junior, it's on.

For more Black Friday fashion deals, check out our full roundup here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.