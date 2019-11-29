All the best Target deals to shop this Black Friday

A hotspot for everything from trendy clothes to kitchen gadgets, of course Target's Black Friday sale has some of the best deals on the internet this year. Think doorbusters on Air Fryers, Roombas and Dyson vacuums, as well as up to 50% off toys, up to 40% off home essentials and up to 40% off Christmas decorations (yes, it's that time already).

Plus, if you spend more than $50, you get a 20% off emailed coupon good to use on a future Target purchase made between Dec. 3 and Dec. 14. However, know that these deals won't last long, with most expiring on Saturday. Below, we've rounded up some of our top picks, but feel free to check out all the Target deals here.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer ($229.99, originally $449.99; target.com)

With more than 10 speeds to choose from, this mixer has the capacity to make nine dozen cookies in a single batch. That might come in handy real soon.

Serta Queen Air Mattress ($49, originally $109.99; target.com)

More than 300 Target reviewers rave about this surprisingly comfortable air mattress that comes equipped with a hands-free internal pump.

Women's Oversized Zip-Up Sherpa Jacket ($28, originally $40; target.com)

Blame the Amazon Teddy jacket effect, but there really is no escaping these plush faux sherpa jackets anymore. And we're not complaining.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum ($179.99, originally $299.99; target.com)

This super-sleek vacuum offers 30 minutes of powerful suction over both hardwood and carpeted floors. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker ($49.99, originally $89.99; target.com)

Just think how cute this coffee maker, at just five inches wide, would look on your desk.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.