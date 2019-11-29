Sonos is taking 20% off the Beam, Sub, Playbar and more for Black Friday

Sonos makes some pretty sweet audio products ranging from speakers destined to blast music and sound bars that are meant to enhance movies. And for Black Friday, Sonos is taking 20% off select products.

Notably, the Sonos Beam is on sale for $319 from $399. This sound bar might look a bit small in comparison to others on the market, but it really packs a punch. Inside it features woofers, tweeters, amplifiers and radiators that work in harmony for a balanced experience. Music, movies, TV Shows and even podcasts sound rich.

In addition to the Beam, Sonos makes the Playbar. A higher-end sound bar that is on sale for $559 from $699. It's mountable right out of the box and with six woofers inside. There are also nine amplifiers and three tweeters to round out the experience. And like any Sonos product, you can customize the sound experience through different profiles or even an equalizer in the app for Android or iOS.

If you want a bold and radiating bass experience you can pair the Beam, Playbar or any Sonos speaker with the Sub. It's on sale for $559 from $699, and you might be thinking that's a lot for a subwoofer. But Sonos took extra care with this product and it can get really loud. A common complaint with subwoofers is that they shake, but there are two-force canceling speakers in the Sub. So while the woofers might shake, these two speakers counteract that. It's similar to the tech used in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

But the 20% off is not just limited to these three products, check out the full list below and happy shopping.

Sonos Playbase ($559, originally $699; sonos.com)

Sonos Amp ($479, originally $599; sonos.com)

3.1 Entertainment Setup with Beam and Sub ($878, originally $1,078; sonos.com)

3.1 Entertainment Setup with Playbar and Sub ($1,118, originally $1,398; sonos.com)

5.0 Surround Set with two One SLs and Beam ($677, originally $757; sonos.com)

5.1 Surround Set with two One SLs, Beam and Sub ($1,236, originally $1,456; sonos.com)

5.1 Surround Set with One, One SL, Playbar and Sub ($1,496, originally $1,776; sonos.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.