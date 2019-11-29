Ring is discounting its Peephole Cam, Video Doorbell 2 and more this Black Friday

Ring isn't being left out of the Black Friday sales with discounts on its three core smart doorbells: the Peephole Cam, Video Doorbell 2 and Video Doorbell Pro. All of these let you turn your doorbell into a connected one.

The Peephole Cam is down to $149 from its regular $199 price tag. It's a pretty ingenious design that slides right into the existing peephole on your door. It features a 1080p HD camera that allows you to view your visitors clearly. And if you want to keep your doorbell off to the side instead of replacing the peephole, the Video Doorbell 2 is a super affordable option at just $129.99 from $199.99. It features that same 1080p HD lens at just a slightly larger size than your typical doorbell. It can receive power from a rechargeable battery pack or be hardwired in.

The Video Doorbell Pro is Ring's top-of-the-line smart doorbell. It's on sale for $179.99 from $249.99 and features advanced motion detection. You still get all the alerts, the ability to talk to guests and video quality isn't compromised. The main difference is a wider viewing angle to take even more visual control of your property.

With any of these doorbells, you can watch them live right in the Ring app. That same app lets your Amazon Alexa in on the action too. Use your Echo smart speaker or smart display to play a chime when someone is at the door.

Additionally, Ring is also discounting some security cameras, alarm kits and its original doorbell. You can see the full list of deals below.

Ring Peephole Cam ($149, originally $199; amazon.com)

Ring Video Doorbell ($99.99; amazon.com)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($129, originally $199; amazon.com)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($179, originally $249; amazon.com)

Ring Floodlight Camera ($199, originally $249; amazon.com)

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (139, originally $199; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.