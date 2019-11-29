Shop the best Sony PS4 Black Friday deals at Walmart right now

We know, you were once the 1983 arcade champ of the Crossroads Center Shopping Mall when it came to Donkey Kong, Frogger and, who could forget, Dig Dug. But battling it out on Fortnite, God of War or Grand Theft Auto? Admit it: When it comes to PS4, your skills could use some TLC.

Good news: Walmart's Black Friday sale includes high-score deals on two Sony PlayStation items that, not only will make you a hero to your kids, but might even earn you some gaming bragging rights of your own, worth all the tokens you spent back in the day.

The Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller ($38.99, originally $64.99; walmart.com) is wireless, so it connects to your PS4 game system with ease. It also features new technologies including a multi-touch, clickable touchpad, internal speaker and integrated light bar. A nice upgrade from that Atari joystick, we'd say.

But ready to take things to a whole new level? Then you gotta go for the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console-Wireless Game Pad ($299, originally $399.95; walmart.com). A deal at $100 off, it works with 4K and HDR technology, ensuring incredible graphics and display.

On the hunt for PlayStation games, too? Walmart has a slew of Black Friday deals to add to your shopping cart. Some of our faves:

Marvel's Spider-Man, Game of the Year Edition, Sony, PlayStation 4 ($15, originally $39.99; walmart.com).

Madden NFL 20, Electronic Arts, PlayStation 4 ($27, originally $59.99; walmart.com)

Mortal Kombat 11, Warner Bros., PlayStation 4 ($25, originally $59.99; walmart.com)

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games, PlayStation 4 ($30, originally $59.88; walmart.com)

NBA 2K20, 2K, PlayStation 4 ($27, $49.94; walmart.com)

And if you're really ready to things up a notch, don't miss out on Walmart's Black Friday deals on PlayStation accessories. The Sony Gold Wireless Headset, PlayStation 4 ($69.99, originally $99.99; walmart.com) comes in rose gold and features virtual surround sound and VR-optimized built-in microphones. Or, opt for the PDP Afterglow PS4 LVL 1 Chat Headset ($11.25, originally $14.88; walmart.com) to play virtually.

Just don't feel too blue if you can't quite dethrone the kids. You'll always have Donkey Kong.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.