This Amazon code gives you a $25 bonus for buying a Nintendo Switch

Amazon is being sneaky this Black Friday. Purchase a Nintendo Switch through the online retailer, and you can snag a $25 credit with your purchase. The only thing is, the code is hard to find and it's not being called out explicitly on the site page. It's a fantastic deal on one of the must-have products of the year, if you know where to find it.

Here's how to redeem the code. Head over to Amazon and add the latest generation Nintendo Switch ($299.98) to your cart, then proceed to check out. You'll need to select Gift Card/ Promotional Credits and enter the code: 397BFFA5. It will process for a few seconds, and then should read "You successfully redeemed your promotional code." That's how you'll know you're all set.

In about nine days after receiving your Nintendo Switch, you'll be sent a $25 Amazon code. And yes, you can use that credit to purchase a game for your new console. But if you're like me and want to have something to play as soon as you get the console, there are several titles on sale below. A few call-outs include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (the ultimate party game) and Just Dance 2020.

Just be sure to act fast on this deal, since we're not sure how long it will last for. If it does run dry, you can always check out some other best Nintendo Switch deals here.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($49.25, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Just Dance 2020 ($24.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Pokèmon Sword ($47.99, originally $59.99; ebay.com)

NBA 2K20 ($27, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Super Mario Party ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.