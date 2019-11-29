Everything is awesome at the Lego Black Friday sale

It's the Lego Black Friday sale and, as expected, everything is awesome. The iconic brand, delighting both young and old for 87 years, is loading up on deals over the next three days.

Disney fans will love the Disney Train and Station ($230.99, originally $329.99; lego.com), a 2,935-piece scale model of the Disney Parks steam train and station. For ages 12 and older, it comes with minifigures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Goofy, plus a motorized steam-style locomotive with tender, a parlor and passenger car, oval track and station building. Use your smartphone or tablet to drive the train and make sound effects using an app. All aboard!

The Lego Technic BASH! ($13.99, originally $19.99; lego.com), for ages 7-14, is a 139-piece model race car that comes with racing stickers, a front bumper, rear spoiler, low-profile tires and an engine pop-out function that activates on impact. Pair with Legos WHACK! For a little demolition derby-style fun.

For something a little more civilized, get enchanted by the Disney Cinderella's Dream Castle ($48.99, originally $69.99; lego.com). This 585-piece set for kids ages 6-12, is the thing of fairy tale dreams, with a three-story castle complete with a grand dining room, bedroom, dressing area, kitchen, fireplace and balcony. You also get two mini dolls (Cinderella and Prince Charming, naturally), a Lego foal and two Lego mice, as well as a pumpkin patch, horse jump and cart for the foal, plus all sorts of accessories, glass slipper included.

NASA Apollo Saturn V ($83.99, originally $119.99; lego.com)

Brick Headz Reindeer, Elf and Elfie ($15.99, originally $19.99; lego.com)

Architecture United States Capitol Building ($79.99, originally $99.99; lego.com)

Legos are also on sale at Amazon, with 20% off sets including the following:

Disney Frozen II Elsa's Wagon Carriage Adventure 41166 Building Kit with Elsa & Sven Toy Figure ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

DUPLO My First Number Train 10847 Learning and Counting Train Set Building Kit and Educational Toy ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Minecraft The Chicken Coop 21140 Building Kit ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Creator Mighty Dinosaurs 31058 Build It Yourself Dinosaur Set, Create a Pterodactyl, Triceratop and T Rex Toy ($11.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Friends Mia's Tree House ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

And for even more Lego deals, visit Target for up to 30% off. A few of our favorites:

City Harvester Transport ($19.99, originally $29.99; target.com)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A-Wing Starfighter ($23.99, originally $26.99; target.com)

Disney Princess Frozen 2 Elsa's Jewelry Box Creation ($31.99, originally $32.49; target.com)

Harry Potter Advent Calendar ($29.99, originally $32.99; target.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.