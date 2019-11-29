Glossier is offering 20% off everything for Black Friday

Glossier, the beauty brand beloved by your coolest sister, niece and friend, has finally announced its Black Friday sale — and it's huge. The brand is offering 20% off its entire site, from its cult-favorite skin care to glittery makeup.

Today through Cyber Monday, you can grab a tube of Glossier's best-selling Boy Brow pomade ($12.80, originally $16; glossier.com), Balm Dotcom lip balm ($9.60, originally $12; glossier.com), Milky Jelly Cleanser ($14.40, originally $18; glossier.com) and Pro Tip liquid eyeliner ($12.80, originally $16; glossier.com) all for 20% off.

But as with most smart sales, buying these items individually actually doesn't get you the best bang for your buck. Earlier this week, the brand launched a set of 15 limited-edition sets, which bundle together its top-selling items at a discount. So with the additional Black Friday discount, you can get a savings of up to 35% on items like the Lip Gloss Trio ($28.80, originally $42; glossier.com), All Balm Set ($60, originally $96; glossier.com) and the Colorslide Trio + Blade Set ($30.49, originally $49; glossier.com).

For the person in your life who's all about the latest innovations in makeup and skin care (who just might be you, too), your gift to them this holiday season just got a lot cheaper. And for more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.