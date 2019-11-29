Save big on Bose's best-selling headphones this Black Friday

The class-leading Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II are seeing quite the Black Friday sale. Retailers across the web are offering the latest QuietComfort headphones for $279.99, down from $349.99 — a savings of $70.

Amazon is a pretty good place to buy them, as you'll score Prime shipping. With Nordstrom, you'll get $50 back in store credit, which is stellar.

So what makes the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs so great? Well, for starters they offer some of the best noise-canceling around, only topped by Bose's Noise Canceling Headphones 700, a more modern and futuristic pair of over-ear cans that retail for $399.99. Underscored is your place to be to get the word if those go on sale as well.

The QuietComfort 35 IIs come in black, silver or rose gold. There is ample padding on the top headband and in the ear-cups, so even after hours of use, you won't be in pain.

On the noise-canceling side, you can pick from three levels. You can control them from the headphones themselves or via the companion app for iOS or Android. Better yet, you can expect around 22 hours of battery life from the QuietComfort 35 IIs. At just $279.99, you really can't find a better deal on this.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.