The top gift ideas under $100 to shop on Black Friday

Deciding what to get for everyone on your list is hard enough. No need to make things harder on yourself by attempting to navigate the hundreds of thousands of Black Friday deals that just arrived.

For those looking to get their holiday shopping out of the way this Black Friday, we've compiled a list of some of the best gifts under $100 that are on sale right now. Be sure to check back; we'll be updating our picks as more giftable items go on sale throughout the day.

Keho 5lb Salt Lamp ($26.99; wayfair.com)

Salt lamps are thought by some to help purify the air around you, making you less prone to sickness and less vulnerable to allergens in the winter months. Whether that's actually the case or not, it doesn't hurt that they also make for an attractive home decor addition.

Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Zip Jacket ($57.90, originally $88; nordstrom.com)

What's better than a warm jacket in winter? A warm jacket that will make you feel like you're wrapped up in one big, fluffy cloud.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker ($99.95, originally $232.95; amazon.com)

Caffeine addicts in your life will go wild for this top-of-the-line Nespresso, now under $100 for the first time ever.

Bose SoundLink Mini Speaker ($69.95, originally $99.95; bose.com)

Don't let the size of this Bose SoundLink fool you; it boasts booming audio. Plus, it also features Google Assistant and Siri integration, hands-free calling and a IPX7-rated waterproof design. Not bad for a pocket-sized speaker.

Nike Heritage Jogger Pants ($41.25, originally $55; nordstrom.com)

Whether you're hitting the gym or jetting off on a long-haul flight, a pair of performance joggers like this everyday design from Nike will have you feeling completely comfortable.

Kindle Paperwhite ($84.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Make reading time more tech savvy with the Kindle Paperwhite, the brand's thinnest design yet. It allows anyone on your list read hundreds of titles with ease. Other cool features include a waterproof exterior (perfect for beach reads), glare-free display and up to 32GB in storage space.

Lodge Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven ($49.90; wayfair.com)

Dutch ovens are versatile kitchen must-haves. Its heat induction allows for you to use it both in ovens and on stovetops, and it's spacious enough for you to whip large meals, like stews and roasted chickens. While these are typically pricey cooking investments, right now you can score one from Wayfair for a hair under $50.

Lego Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Ice Palace ($79.99; nordstrom.com)

Your kiddo is even more "Frozen" obsessed after 'Frozen 2" hit theaters. Allow them to create a grand two-story ice palace of their own, complete with a revolving staircase and grand kitchen table, with this neat Lego kit.

Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot ($89.90, originally $139.95; nordstrom.com)

Black Friday is as great of an excuse as any to stock up on designer footwear. This pair of shearling lined ankle booties from Ugg, for instance, are now 35% off, bringing down their price to just under $90.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe ($99; nordstrom.com)

For the person in your life who deserves a spa day every day, gift them this luxurious robe they can sport around the house. As a bonus, it's machine-washable and resistant to shrinking and pilling, so they can enjoy well beyond this winter.

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Jacket ($99; nordstrom.com)

We're willing to be all the dads, brothers, partners, best friends and other men on your shopping list will be wearing this perfect-for-layering, quarter-zip jacket from Patagonia at least once a week (if not more) this season.

Herschel Novel Duffle Bag ($90; nordstrom.com)

Herschel Supply Co. has long been regarded as one of the top brands in the weekender bag, backpack and duffle space. Even the most elite jetsetters will appreciate this spacious travel bag, which can hold everything you need for a quick getaway.

ALO High Waist Lounge Leggings ($68.60; nordstrom.com)

If your New Year's resolution is to hit the gym more often you'll want a pair of leggings, like this pair from Alo Yoga. They're soft enough to ensure you won't feel discomfort when you're in downward dog and sturdy enough not to budge during the toughest of workouts (cough, cough—burpees).

Wireless Record Player with Built-In Speakers ($57.99, originally $149.98; amazon.com)

Audiophiles, rejoice! This popular record player, which comes with a built-in speaker system that lets you enjoy your favorite vinyls straight out of the box, is now on sale during Amazon's Black Friday sale for a paltry $57.99.

YnM weighted blanket (starting at $42.93; amazon.com)

Weighted blankets have risen in popularity for their uncanny ability to quash anxiety and lull insomniacs to sleep—but they're also just downright cozy. Gift one to anyone on your list who's a fan of snuggling up on the couch under a serious throw.

Echo Dot 3rd Generation ($22, originally $49; amazon.com)

The Echo Dot packs a whole lot of technology into a pint-sized device. This Alexa-controlled speaker can read the news to you, play your favorite songs on Spotify, set timers and control your smart home devices, all with the sound of your voice.

Lancome A Skincare Dream Kit ($62, originally $78; sephora.com)

Your loved ones deserve some TLC this holiday season. This kit from Lancome comes with six of the brand's most coveted skincare and makeup products to help those with normal, combination or oily skin look and feel good.

Instant Pot Duo 80 ($64.99, originally $139.95; amazon.com)

Millions of Instant Pot devotees out there will vouch for how functional this kitchen appliance is. Not only does it replace the need for seven different appliances (among them, a saute pan, yogurt maker, slow cooker and pressure cooker), but its cooking technology can whip up meals up to 70% faster than manual cooking methods. It's the perfect gift for at-home chefs in your life who are pressed for time or those who want a more hands-off cooking experience.

P.F. Soy Candle ($28; urbanoutfitters.com)

When in doubt this holiday season, a fragrant soy candle can do no harm. This top-seller at Urban Outfitters comes in a variety of scents, including sandalwood, sweet grapefruit and coconut, and is handcrafted from artisan L.A.-based company, P.F. Candle Co.

Tribit Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones ($25.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Sure, $100 won't get you the newest Bose or Beats over ear headphones. But it can get you a highly functional pair of Bluetooth headphones from Tribit, plus give you extra cash to spare. Right now, a pair of these foldable, active noise-canceling headphones, which comes with 40 hours of playtime, hands-free calling and an ergonomic design, is on sale for just $25.99.

U.O. Chelsea Boot ($69, originally $89; urbanoutfitters.com)

The Chelsea Boot is a staple in most cold-weather wardrobes. We're big fans of this option from Urban Outfitters, now $20 off, featuring a walkable stacked heel and deep brown hue that will work with a variety of outfits.

Belkin Wireless Charger ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

The perfect stocking stuffer to your new Apple or Samsung smartphone is a wireless charging pad, like this one from Belkin, which can power up Qi-enabled devices with lightning fast speed.

Kennebuck Bliss Plush Throw ($27.65, originally $39.50; nordstrom.com)

Hygge-out your loved one's home with this buttery soft blanket, available now in a variety of colors to compliment any living or bedroom setup.

AEO Resin and Hoop Earring Pack ($9.57, originally $15.95; ae.com)

For the fashionistas in your life who love a bold hoop earring, this pack of three different jewelry designs from American Eagle is now on sale for just $9.57. Talk about a great sartorial stocking stuffer.

Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses ($14.43, originally $19.98; amazon.com)

Blue light-blocking glasses can help protect your eyes from the strain and discomfort of looking at your computer or smartphone screen for hours on end. For anyone in your life who finds themselves glued to a screen daily, this pair of retro-inspired specks will be well received.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.