Black Friday 2019: All the best deals you can shop today

The biggest shopping day of the year is here. Even though the build up to Black Friday starts earlier and earlier every year, there's nothing like the day itself, when the best sales and deals are finally unveiled.

Of course, all those sales are hard to sort through, and not everything is worth the time (or money). That's why we've created this guide to the must-shop deals of the day, broken out by category, with brands and retailers listed alphabetically, so you can easily find what you're looking for.

We'll be covering all the sales and deals throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday, so check back for updates.

Major retailers

Tech, gaming and toys

Amazon devices : Alexa-enabled devices are seeing huge discounts.

Alexa-enabled devices are seeing huge discounts. Beats by Dre : Snag over-ear noise canceling Studio3 headphones for just $279.95 , down from $349.95.

Snag over-ear noise canceling , down from $349.95. Bose : Make no mistake we're big fans of Bose, both for the quality of the brand's products and an incredibly balanced soundstage. Save on the QuietComfort 35 IIs, SoundLink Micro and the line of Home Speakers.

Make no mistake we're big fans of Bose, both for the quality of the brand's products and an incredibly balanced soundstage. and the line of Home Speakers. Case-Mate : Score 40% off wildly vibrant and fun cases for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. Plus save on power banks, Apple Watch bands and screen protectors.

Score for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. Plus save on power banks, Apple Watch bands and screen protectors. CASETiFY: Use code FILLMYBAG for 15% off one item, 25% off two or 30% off three items.

Eargo : Get the EargoNeo for $500 off on Amazon.

Get the on Amazon. Google : Save $200 on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL across all colors.

Save across all colors. HP : This Black Friday, get up to 65% off select doorbusters , 5% off select PCs over $999 with code HOLIDAYPC and 10% off select PCs $1,399 or more with code HOLIDAYPC10.

This Black Friday, get up to , 5% off select PCs over $999 with code HOLIDAYPC and 10% off select PCs $1,399 or more with code HOLIDAYPC10. Insignia : Get a 32-inch Fire TV Edition HD TV for just $99.99 on Amazon.

Get a for just $99.99 on Amazon. Lenovo: Save up to $2,420 on doorbusters at Lenovo, through Nov. 30.

LEGO : Get four full days of 30% off selected sets , perfect for holiday gifting.

Get four full days of , perfect for holiday gifting. Motorola : While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones.

While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones. Olloclip : Get 60% off on almost every product sitewide.

Get on almost every product sitewide. OSMO : Save up to 30% off STEM and play infused sets that pair with tablets like the Apple iPad or Amazon's Fire tablets.

Save up to that pair with tablets like the Apple iPad or Amazon's Fire tablets. Plugable: Take an extra $9 off the brand's USB 2.0 Digital Microscope, perfect for students or anyone interested in the microscopic world.

Fashion and beauty

Adidas : Discounts are available across popular styles, including $20 off the brand's signature Stan Smith Shoes .

Discounts are available across popular styles, including . Alala : Save on activewear with 25% off sitewide using code BLACKOUT.

Save on activewear with using code BLACKOUT. Alexis Bittar : The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide with the code GIVETHANKS until Dec. 3.

: The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers with the code GIVETHANKS until Dec. 3. Alo Yoga : Take up to 70% off select sale items and 30% off full price items , with special deals dropping every day through Cyber Monday.

Take up to and , with special deals dropping every day through Cyber Monday. American Apparel : This deal isn't half bad. Everything is 50% off at American Apparel with promo code 50ALL.

This deal isn't half bad. at American Apparel with promo code 50ALL. Ann Taylor : Take 50% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Take with code BLACKFRIDAY. Avenue : Take 50% off all the plus size fashions , including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits.

Take , including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits. Baggu: Get 15% off sitewide from adorable reusable bag brand Baggu. You can also get 25% off orders of more than $50 and 30% off orders of $100 or more through December 3. And there's free shipping for orders over $30.

Ban.do : The always colorful retailer Ban.do is offering 30% off its entire site with the code THIRTYOFF through Dec. 2. Consider this the perfect time to snag one of its adorable planners or array of gifts under $25.

The always colorful retailer Ban.do is offering with the code through Dec. 2. Consider this the perfect time to snag one of its adorable planners or array of gifts under $25. Bare Necessities : For all your lingerie, shapewear, and underwear needs, Bare Necessities is offering 25% off sitewide , plus free 2-day shipping.

For all your lingerie, shapewear, and underwear needs, Bare Necessities is offering , plus free 2-day shipping. BaubleBar : Amp up your holiday party outfits with a few new statement pieces from BaubleBar. Take 25% off full-price items using promo code FESTIVE25 .

Amp up your holiday party outfits with a few new statement pieces from BaubleBar. Take . Betsey Johnson : Get 35% off your entire order at Betsey Johnson, a brand that specializes in holiday-appropriate sparkly shoes and accessories, through Dec. 1.

Get at Betsey Johnson, a brand that specializes in holiday-appropriate sparkly shoes and accessories, through Dec. 1. Billabong : Hundreds of new markdowns are an extra 60% off right now.

Hundreds of new right now. bkr : Take 25% off everything from bkr. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY2019 to score the discount, plus a mini lip balm trio with every order.

Take from bkr. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY2019 to score the discount, plus a mini lip balm trio with every order. Bloomingdales : The more you buy from Bloomingdales, the more you'll save. Take 15% off purchases of $100 to $249 , 20% off $250 to $399, and 25% off orders of $400 or more on labeled items.

The more you buy from Bloomingdales, the more you'll save. Take , 20% off $250 to $399, and 25% off orders of $400 or more on labeled items. Bobbi Brown : Looks like a stunning deal on makeup from Bobbi Brown with 25% off all orders for Black Friday.

Looks like a stunning deal on makeup from Bobbi Brown with for Black Friday. Boden : Use code H7N3 for 30% off (plus free shipping and returns) at this family-friendly clothing brand.

Use (plus free shipping and returns) at this family-friendly clothing brand. Body Shop Online : Body Shop's online store is offering 40% off sitewide, 50% off seasonals, 25% off gifts and $5 shower gels until Dec. 4.

Body Shop's online store is offering 40% off sitewide, 50% off seasonals, 25% off gifts and $5 shower gels until Dec. 4. Bombas : Take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY20 to save on a pair (or two) of these socks.

Take to save on a pair (or two) of these socks. Bonobos: The men's clothing brand is offering 30% off sitewide with code BFWEEK, so there's no better time to snag a pair of the brand's beloved chinos.

Boohoo : The extra-sparkly women's clothing and accessories brand Boohoo has everything you could need to dress up for a holiday party. The brand is offering 60% off everything on its website.

The extra-sparkly women's clothing and accessories brand Boohoo has everything you could need to dress up for a holiday party. The brand is offering on its website. Botkier : Shoes and accessories, 30% off $150+ and 40% off $250+ , no code needed.

Shoes and accessories, and , no code needed. Calpak : Take 15% off some of the most stunning luggage and travel accessories we've ever laid eyes on.

Take and travel accessories we've ever laid eyes on. Carbon38 : Use code THANKS30 for 30% off the site's Give Thanks Edit, which includes bestsellers like the glossy, perfect for every occasion Takara Leggings.

Use the site's Give Thanks Edit, which includes bestsellers like the glossy, perfect for every occasion Takara Leggings. Carhartt : Carhartt's workwear is durable, yet on-trend. And for Black Friday, you can save 25% on gear , including Full Swing, gloves, footwear, bags, socks, and more.

Carhartt's workwear is durable, yet on-trend. And for Black Friday, you can , including Full Swing, gloves, footwear, bags, socks, and more. Champion : From gym class to streetwear, comfy, cool tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more are discounted for the brand's Pre-Black Friday Sale. Take 10% off orders of $100 or more , 15% off $150 and 20% of $200 or more.

From gym class to streetwear, comfy, cool tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more are discounted for the brand's Pre-Black Friday Sale. Take , 15% off $150 and 20% of $200 or more. Charles & Keith: Select styles from Charles & Keith are up to 50% off, plus a bunch of holiday-ready, full-price items are 20% off.

Draper James : The Southern-inspired fashion brand founded by Reese Witherspoon is offering 25% off sitewide , including sale items.

The Southern-inspired fashion brand founded by Reese Witherspoon is offering , including sale items. Dyson : You can get the coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer, plus two gifts of your choice — ranging from a stand to a chic carrying case — for just $399.99 . At Nordstrom, you can get the red gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer with its own presentation case — a $459 value — for just $399 , plus free shipping .

You can get the coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer, plus two gifts of your choice — ranging from a stand to a chic carrying case — for . At Nordstrom, you can get the red gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer with its own presentation case — , plus free shipping eBags : Save up to 70% on high-quality luggage and travel accessories. Use code EXTRA for an additional 50% off sitewide, though exclusions apply.

Save up to and travel accessories. Use sitewide, though exclusions apply. Eileen Fisher : Through Dec. 2, over 500 already marked-down styles are an extra 20% off .

Through Dec. 2, over . Express : Everything is 50% off for Black Friday, plus free shipping, through Dec. 2.

Everything is for Black Friday, plus free shipping, through Dec. 2. Fanatics : Use promo code TURKEY to show your team spirit and get 65% off .

Use promo code TURKEY to show your team spirit and . Foreo : Get up to 40% off some of sleekest skincare tools and devices we've ever seen. We're looking specifically at the Luna line, a collection of silicone electric facial cleansing devices that work to exfoliate, cleanse and lift your skin.

Get up to and devices we've ever seen. We're looking specifically at the Luna line, a collection of silicone electric facial cleansing devices that work to exfoliate, cleanse and lift your skin. Forever 21 : Forever 21's Black Friday deal won't last forever. Right now, take 30% off everything on their site with promo code GIVETHX.

Forever 21's Black Friday deal won't last forever. Right now, take on their site with promo code GIVETHX. Fossil : Use code INTHEBAG to take advantage of Black Friday savings through Dec. 1, with some products offered at 50% off their original price.

Use to take advantage of Black Friday savings through Dec. 1, with some products offered at 50% off their original price. Franco Sarto : Through Dec. 2, the Italian-inspired leather shoe brand is offering 40% off sitewide with code FRANCOHOLIDAY40 , which means many of their surprisingly affordable ankle booties are now less than $100 . The brand also offers a wide selection of wide calf boots.

Through Dec. 2, the Italian-inspired leather shoe brand is offering , which means many of their surprisingly affordable . The brand also offers a wide selection of wide calf boots. Frank and Oak: Code BF30 gets you 30% off everything (except gift cards and outerwear) through Dec. 3. Best of all, for every order placed before Cyber Monday, the clothing brand will be planting a tree in the Amazon in partnership with One Tree Planted.

Madewell : Take 30% off your purchase using the code GIFTWELL through Dec. 1.

Take using the code GIFTWELL through Dec. 1. Marc Jacobs : Marc Jacobs is taking 40% off all Marc-downs and 50% off select handbag s. Plus, sweatshirts are going for just $95.

Marc Jacobs is taking s. Plus, sweatshirts are going for just $95. Mejuri : Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Black Friday this year with 10% off one item, 15% off two, and 20% off three —no promo code required.

Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Black Friday this year with —no promo code required. Mr Porter : Save on the most coveted fashions for guys with 30% off through Cyber Monday . Nearly 1,000 styles are marked down, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Save on the most coveted fashions for guys with . Nearly 1,000 styles are marked down, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. MZ Wallace : Use code GIFTJOY for a free Small Metro Pouch (a $45 value) with any purchase of $250 or more.

Use (a $45 value) with any purchase of $250 or more. Naadam : Use code BF30 for 30% off some of the softest (and sustainable) cashmere on the market.

Use code some of the softest (and sustainable) cashmere on the market. Nike : Take an extra 25% off sale styles with code SEASONMVP.

Take an with code SEASONMVP. Nisolo : Now through mid-December, Nisolo is offering various discounts with the code GOODTIDINGS , including 20% off bestselling styles.

Now through mid-December, Nisolo is offering various discounts with the , including 20% off bestselling styles. Nordstrom Rack : Discounts on brands like Nike, TUMI, Frye, and more throughout the weekend, with new flash sales cropping up each day.

Discounts on brands like Nike, TUMI, Frye, and more throughout the weekend, with new flash sales cropping up each day. Outdoor Voices : The internet-favorite workout brand is taking 25% off select legging styles with code LEGGINGS25.

The internet-favorite workout brand is taking Paravel: Take 25% off everything from this travel brand, excluding travel kits, with promo code DOMINOFRIDAY.

State Cashmere : Get 25% off your entire order of cashmere goodies with the code 2019THX25 .

your entire order of cashmere goodies with the . Steve Madden : Step into 20% off at Steve Madden—reward members get an even larger discount (and it's free to sign up)—with code THANKFUL.

Step into at Steve Madden—reward members get an even larger discount (and it's free to sign up)—with code THANKFUL. Stuart Weitzman : Save up to 60% on the classy footwear from Stuart Weitzman with code SWTHANKFUL.

Save up to from Stuart Weitzman with code SWTHANKFUL. Sweaty Betty : One of our favorite brands of high-quality activewear is offering 30% off with promo code CHEERS .

One of our favorite brands of high-quality activewear is offering . Tarte Cosmetics : Use code VIP25 and snag 25% off palettes, skincare sets, brushes and much more.

Use palettes, skincare sets, brushes and much more. Thakoon : Get 25% off everything from chunky sweaters to chic dresses through Dec.1.

Get from chunky sweaters to chic dresses through Dec.1. Ties.com : Tie up a deal on a new tie for a guy in your life with 45% off $150+, 35% off $100+ and 25% off $50+, using promo code DEALWEEK.

Tie up a deal on a new tie for a guy in your life with 45% off $150+, 35% off $100+ and 25% off $50+, using promo code DEALWEEK. Toms : Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item through Dec. 2.

Use through Dec. 2. Topshop : Snag up to 50% off select styles and enjoy free shipping (worldwide).

Snag up to and enjoy free shipping (worldwide). Tory Burch: Take 30% off purchases of $250 or more with promo code THANKS at the brand's Holiday Event.

Ugg : If your closet is lacking in cozy footwear, head over to the Ugg Closet, which has opened up to reveal deals on some of the brand's classic boots , sneakers, flats and slippers.

If your closet is lacking in cozy footwear, head over to the Ugg Closet, which has opened up to , sneakers, flats and slippers. Untuckit : 25% off sitewide through Dec. 1, and combined savings of up of up to 50%.

through Dec. 1, and combined savings of up of up to 50%. Urban Outfitters : Buy one, get one 50% off sitewide . The discount is taken at checkout on the lower priced item.

. The discount is taken at checkout on the lower priced item. Vince Camuto : The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering 40% off its entire site through Dec. 3 , with various styles of booties now less than $150.

The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering , with various styles of booties now less than $150. Vincero Watches : Take 15% off all orders and 20% off orders of $200 or more. There's no better time (or place) to stock up on a luxurious yet affordable watch for any person in your life.

Take and 20% off orders of $200 or more. There's no better time (or place) to stock up on a luxurious yet affordable watch for any person in your life. Vineyard Vines : Take 25% off purchases of $100+ when you use promo code GIFTS19.

Take when you use promo code GIFTS19. White and Warren : Get cozy this Black Friday with 25% off sitewide until Dec. 2.

: Get cozy this Black Friday with until Dec. 2. 7 For All Mankind: You won't want to miss out on up to 60% off the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom.

Home and health

23andMe : Take $100 off 23andMe's best-selling Health + Ancestry Service .

Take . Ancestry® : Get 50% off the AncestryDNA® kit and subscription service.

and subscription service. BarkBox : Start wagging that tail. Your first BarkBox is just $5 for Bark, sorry, Black Friday with any multi-month subscription.

Start wagging that tail. Your for Bark, sorry, Black Friday with any multi-month subscription. Bear Mattress : Take 25% off your purchase and receive two free Cloud Pillows with the code GIFT through Dec. 2.

: Take 25% off your purchase and receive with the code GIFT through Dec. 2. Birch : Use code BF200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.

Use , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials. Birch Lane : The furniture and decor brand is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of up to 80% off . You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals.

The furniture and decor brand is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of . You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals. Boll & Branch : Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with 25% off orders of $150 or more .

Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with . Brooklinen: One of the Internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide.

Casper : One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering 10% off any mattress order until Dec. 2.

One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering until Dec. 2. Cocoon by Sealy : Not only will you get 25% off your purchase of any Chill Mattress , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows.

Not only will you get , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows. Crane & Canopy : Take 20% off everything from bedding, to bath linens, to decor with promo code BESTDAY. It's all on sale at Crane & Canopy's biggest sale of the year.

Take from bedding, to bath linens, to decor with promo code BESTDAY. It's all on sale at Crane & Canopy's biggest sale of the year. Cricut : Black Friday sales from this DIY crafts brand include lower prices on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress2, EasyPress Mini and more.

Black Friday sales from this DIY crafts brand include lower prices on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress2, EasyPress Mini and more. Dyson : Up to 50% off select bestsellers on Amazon, including the popular stick vacuum.

on Amazon, including the popular stick vacuum. GE Lighting : Get 30% off all C by GE products at Best Buy this Black Friday. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more.

Get this Black Friday. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more. Hayneedle: Top-rated bar stools are up to 60% off, gardening and decor are up to 50% off and Christmas trees are seriously discounted. Plus, get free shipping for all orders over $49.

Helix : Use the code BF100 for $100 off any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows.

Use the any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows. Hydro Flask : You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a 32-ounce wide mouth Hydro Flask is 25% off in black or white.

You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a in black or white. Joss & Main : Take 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas.

Take 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas. Le Creuset : No black here; it's Colorful Friday at Le Creuset. Save on iconic cookware in bright and neutral hues.

No black here; it's Colorful Friday at Le Creuset. in bright and neutral hues. Lovesac : Are you sitting down? Because the deals at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to 35% on Sactionals , 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles.

Are you sitting down? Because the deals at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to , 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles. Mattress Firm : Now through Nov. 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600 .

Now through Nov. 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with . Nectar : Take $100 off any mattress purchase and receive two free Memory Foam Pillows.

Take and receive two free Memory Foam Pillows. Petco : Don't forget about your four-legged friends on Black Friday. Petco is offering 10% off when you buy online or pickup in store, plus a $10 eGift card on purchases of $60+ . Not to mention, you'll get 40% off your order if you opt for Repeat Delivery.

Don't forget about your four-legged friends on Black Friday. Petco is offering 10% off when you buy online or pickup in store, plus a . Not to mention, you'll get 40% off your order if you opt for Repeat Delivery. Pier 1 : Deck your halls for the holidays with 25% off sitewide at Pier 1. Just use promo code BLACKFRIDAY to save on everything from seasonal decor to everyday furniture and home accents.

Deck your halls for the holidays with at Pier 1. Just use promo code BLACKFRIDAY to save on everything from seasonal decor to everyday furniture and home accents. Primary Goods: Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10. Spend up to $449, and the more you spend the more you'll save with Primary Goods' tiered discount codes.

Purple : Save up to $400 during Purple's biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever.

during Purple's biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever. Pyrex : Your Thanksgiving leftovers need somewhere to go. A 20-piece Pyrex set from Bed, Bath, and Beyond, now 40% off, will do the trick.

Your Thanksgiving leftovers need somewhere to go. A from Bed, Bath, and Beyond, now 40% off, will do the trick. Riley Home : Take 25% off your purchase of $250 or more to save big on super luxe bedding, bath and cozy gifts like robes and moccasins.

Take to save big on super luxe bedding, bath and cozy gifts like robes and moccasins. Smoko : An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting daily deals every day this week .

An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting . Snowe Home : Bedding, bath linens, kitchenware and more are on sale and would make perfect gifts for anyone on your list. Take 20% off orders $75+ or 25% off orders $750+ .

Bedding, bath linens, kitchenware and more are on sale and would make perfect gifts for anyone on your list. Take . Sur La Table : The culinarily-inclined retailer has over 100 of the most in-demand epicurean devices and tools discounted up to 75% .

The culinarily-inclined retailer has over 100 of the most in-demand epicurean devices and tools discounted . S'well : Find the S'well bottle that suits your personality with 25% off sitewide , using promo code HOLIDAY19.

Find the S'well bottle that suits your personality with , using promo code HOLIDAY19. The Company Store : Use code BLKFRIDAY19 for 25% off items sitewide , with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters.

Use , with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters. Vitamix : Snag up to 29% off a whole range of Vitamix's top-of-the-line smart blenders . Sure, they're a bit of a splurge, but they are built to last (and you'll use it all the time).

Snag . Sure, they're a bit of a splurge, but they are built to last (and you'll use it all the time). World Market: Take 40% off almost all furniture and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more.

