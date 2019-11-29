Best Black Friday TV Deals: Save on Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony and Vizio

The best single day for TV sales is finally here. Welcome to Black Friday TV deals.

Some Black Friday TV deals are for stripped down models rolled out for holiday sales -- in short, not worth your time or money. But below, we sourced the many available deals that strike the chord for both quality and value.

We've been busy rounding up our favorites thus far, and many of these sales and deals on big screens will last all the way through to Cyber Monday. We'll be updating this list throughout the weekend as we spot new deals popping up, so bookmark this page and check back often.

Insignia 32" Fire TV Edition with a 3rd Gen Echo Dot ($99.99, originally $170; amazon.com)

A 32-inch TV might seem like a strange modell to kick off our list, but at $99.99 (from $170) this 32" Fire TV Edition from Insignia has a lot of value. It's only a 720p picture quality, but at this size that should do just fine. You score a free 3rd Generation Echo Dot with purchase, and it has a Fire TV Stick built-in through FireOS, which will give you access to plenty of streaming services.

TCL 43" 5-Series 4K UHD Roku TV ($249.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

TCL is known for offering value and it's a similar story with this 5-Series 43" TV. It boasts 3 HDMI ports, 4K UHD resolution with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and a Wide Color gamut with a motion rate of 120Hz. It's a Roku TV, so you get a Roku streaming built-in for access to all the major services.

Samsung 43" Q60R 4K UHD TV ($499.99, originally $799.99; samsung.com)

At $300 off, the Samsung 43" Q60R 4K TV offers solid value at $499.99. As a QLED, it uses Samsung's proprietary Quantum Dot technology for an immersive picture that can get particularly vibrant. It's a full 4K panel with a 3840 X 2160 resolution and support for Quantum HDR 4X and has a motion rate of 120Hz. Even cooler, it works with Alexa or the Google Assistant while also supporting AirPlay 2. This way, you can stream content from your iOS or macOS device.

TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV ($599.99, originally $649.99; amazon.com)

Similar to the Samsung above, TCL is now using QLED technology in its 2019 6-Series line. This 55-inch TV has a FullView design with an edge-to-edge panel and metal sides. It boasts 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR 10, Wide Color, Dolby Vision and Contrast Control Zones with a motion rate of 240Hz. This QLED panel will deliver vibrant colors and deep darks, plus Contrast Control Zones will emphasize those boundaries for more immersion with content. And like any TCL, it's a Roku TV with access to thousands of streaming services.

LG 65" Nano 8 Series 4K UHD TV ($796.99, originally $1,049; amazon.com)

LG's NanoCell TVs are a bit different from the rest since they use Nano Cell LED-backlit panels. This 65" TV gets its colors and vibrancy through nanometer-sized particles and uses the LEDs for localized dimming, aka the dark contrast for when it's needed. These two technologies work in contrast to deliver a sharp and vibrant picture. It fully supports 4K Cinema HDR, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and AirPlay 2 are built-in as well. You'll also score 6-months of Disney+ for free with this TV.

Vizio 65" P-Series Quantum 4K UHD TV ($879.99, originally $1,399.99; amazon.com)

At $879, you're saving $520 off the regular price on the 65" P-Series Quantum from Vizio. It's a full 4K UHD model that uses Quantum Color to deliver a rich and vibrant picture. Additionally, it has 200 local dimming zones, HDR support and Dolby Vizion support. With a Chromecast built-in and AirPlay 2 support, you can stream almost anything to it as well.

Samsung 75" Q90 4K UHD TV ($3,497.99, originally $4,999.99; amazon.com)

If you're looking for a big and vibrant TV, this 75" from Samsung should do it. It's a Q90 QLED model that features a vibrant, sharp and crisp display with a motion rate of 120Hz. It's powered by Quantum Dots to deliver a high-quality image. It also supports 4K upscaling through a proprietary AI process-- I've tried this in person and the results are stunning. You'll also get four HDMI ports on this model.

Sony 85" X85G 4K Ultra HD TV ($2,298, originally $2,799.99; amazon.com)

Bigger, you say? Well, how about this 85-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV for $2,298? It's a vibrant and sharp TRILUMINOS that's powered by the X1 processor. It supports nearly every standard including HDR and has a motion rate of 120Hz. On the fly, it will adjust contrast thanks to an AI enhancer feature and will upscale content to 4K.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.